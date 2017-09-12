Around IU Bloomington

Changes to parking hours, bus routes near stadium increase options for staff, faculty

Recent parking changes at Memorial Stadium are intended to make parking there and riding an Indiana University bus into the heart of campus a more attractive option for staff and faculty.

The changes were recommended last year by the university’s transportation policy advisory committee after receiving employee feedback that it was difficult to find a parking spot close to the bus stop, that buses were always full and that it took too much time for buses to reach campus locations.

In response to the recommendations, Campus Bus Service and Parking Operations made several changes to the White Lot at the stadium and bus service there, including:

Eliminating overnight parking for about 200 spaces south of the 19th Street entrance from North Dunn Street, which is between two bus stops.

Adding an additional bus to the X route.

A complete schedule for the route is available at iubus.indiana.edu.

Bob Dylan coming to IU Auditorium

With a career spanning more than six decades, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be performing Sunday, Oct. 29, at IU auditorium.

IU Auditorium Email Club members can purchase tickets starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

Learn more about the show on IU Auditorium’s website.

Provost’s office seeking events for ‘Engaged Conversations’ series

How are our faculty handling discussions about the recent events in Charlottesville in the classroom? What happens if campus is again covered with posters from Identity Evropa or a similar group? What kind of hate speech on campus is covered by the First Amendment, and what rights are protected under IU’s Code of Student Rights, Responsibilities and Conduct?

The Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President at IU Bloomington is compiling a list of programming and events related to the university’s agency and role as a community of engaged citizens with different backgrounds and opinions. Such events as SPEA’s White House Wednesdays and programming from Political and Civic Engagement in the College of Arts and Sciences will be listed.

Faculty and staff can share by emailing an event link or description, including the event title, sponsors, date, time, place and ticket information to jpiurek@iu.edu and jdcummin@iu.edu, and the information will be posted on the provost’s website.

Home football game against FIU canceled

IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced that after a series of discussions with Florida International officials, Saturday’s football game in Bloomington has been canceled in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

IU is working diligently to try to find an opponent to play at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, the team’s previously scheduled bye week. Tickets and parking passes issued for the FIU game will be redeemable for the game against the new opponent, regardless of when it occurs.

For more information visit the IU Athletics website.

School of Education hosts Fulbright teachers for fourth year

The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching recipients during their visit to IU Bloomington.

Eighteen teachers from around the world will spend the semester at IU Bloomington working on educational projects as part of the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Program.

The educators are hosted by the Center for International Education, Development and Research at the IU School of Education, where they will work with a School of Education faculty member, audit classes, and work with teachers at surrounding elementary and secondary schools. Their focus during the semester is an inquiry project of their choosing related to K-12 education.

The Center for International Education, Development and Research is hosting the Fulbright education program for the fourth year in a row. IU is the only college or university in the country to host scholars in the program.

IU awarded grant to consult on repatriation of Native American items

The National Park Service has awarded IU $85,044 to fund consultation with Native American tribes about the repatriation of artifacts. The grant is part of $1.4 million awarded to museums and tribes to help carry out the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

Much of the grant will be used for a consultation event on the IU Bloomington campus in the spring of 2018, said Jayne-Leigh Thomas, the IU NAGPRA director. Organizers hope to host representatives from more than 20 tribes at the gathering.

“Tribal input from previous consultation events in 2016 and 2017 requested that our current focus revolve around the repatriation of Angel Mounds, a National Historic Landmark and state historic site on the Ohio River,” Thomas said.

The site is the source of IU’s largest single collection of cultural items and ancestral remains, and the IU NAGPRA office will work to develop repatriation documentation with staff at the Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology, where the collection is held.

Institute for Digital Arts and Humanities names co-directors

Kalani Craig and Michelle Dalmau.

Digital historian Kalani Craig and digital librarian Michelle Dalmau have been named co-directors of the Institute for Digital Arts and Humanities at IU Bloomington.

Craig is a clinical assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of History. She specializes in text and data mining and data visualization, as well as early medieval historiography and political history, medieval ritual, and conflict resolution. Dalmau is the head of Digital Collections Services at IU Libraries, where she facilitates digital library and digital humanities projects and services at IU Libraries and affiliated cultural-heritage organizations on campus.

The Institute for Digital Arts and Humanities was established in 2007 by the Office of the Vice Provost for Research at IU Bloomington. The institute works with faculty, students and others to foster the use of digital methods and tools in research and creative activities.

Irish poet Paul Muldoon to present first Patten lectures of 2017-18

Paul Muldoon, a celebrated Irish poet, professor, scholar, critic, arts activist and translator, will present the first IU Patten lectures of the 2017-18 academic year on Sept. 12 and 14. The author of 12 collections of poetry and the recipient of the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for poetry, Muldoon is the Howard G.B. Clark ’21 University Professor in the Humanities at Princeton University.

His IU Patten lectures will be:

“Sadie and the Sadists: A Reading of New Poems and Song Lyrics,” 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, Presidents Hall in Franklin Hall.

“The Specter at the Feast: James Joyce’s ‘The Dead,’” 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, Presidents Hall in Franklin Hall.

The William T. Patten Foundation, endowed by a student of the Indiana University class of 1893, provides generous funds to bring to the Bloomington campus for a week people of extraordinary national and international distinction in the sciences, humanities and arts.

Tyron Cooper appointed to Archives of African American Music and Culture

Tyron CooperPhoto by Eric Rudd, IU Communications

Three-time Emmy Award winner Tyron Cooper will become the next director of the Archives of African American Music and Culture at IU Bloomington. Cooper, who serves as a faculty member in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of African American and African Diaspora Studies, will officially begin his role as director Jan. 1.

In the past, Cooper has served the archives as a research associate and as a Ph.D. graduate assistant. He earned his master’s degree in jazz studies and his doctoral degree in ethnomusicology from IU.

His research is in black gospel and black popular music, with an emphasis on live recording productions, religious belief and identity, and performance practice. He also directed the IU Soul Revue for several years.

Faculty, staff invited to IU Bloomington Professional Council fall education forum

Lori Reesor, vice provost for student affairs and dean of students, will speak from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 in the IMU’s Dogwood Room.

Her talk is part of a series of forums hosted each semester by the IU Bloomington Professional Council Outreach and Advocacy Committee highlighting topics of interest to professional staff. The talk is open to all campus employees, staff, faculty, students and the Bloomington community.

Staff and faculty should RSVP if they plan to attend any part of the two-hour event, during which Reesor will share insights on how the Division of Student Affairs supports students who represent IU Bloomington’s domestic and international undergraduates and graduates.

There will be refreshments and a “Get to Know Your Colleagues” networking event following Reesor’s talk.

School of Public Health professor receives $3 million grant to study effects of minerals on cognitive decline

Ka He

A team of researchers, led by IU School of Public Health-Bloomington professor Ka He, is working toward discovering ways to lower risk of cognitive decline thanks to a National Institutes of Health grant.

The $3.1 million grant entitled “Trace mineral levels, the trajectory of cognitive decline and telomere attrition” will look at what connection exists between trace mineral concentrations and cognitive decline. Over the course of this five-year study, the team will examine the trace mineral concentrations measured in urine or serum in relation to the trajectory of cognitive decline of nearly 2,400 participants in the Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke study.

He, who is serving as the principal investigator, is working with colleagues Frederick Unverzagt from IUPUI; Pengcheng Xun, James Klaunig and Zemin Wang from the IU School of Public Health; Leslie McClure from Drexel University; and Marguerite Ryan Irvin from the University of Alabama to complete this research.