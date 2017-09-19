Around IU Bloomington

Metz Carillon hosts farewell performance

The Metz Carillon will be moved from its current location on the north side of campus to a new location in the IU Arboretum.Photo by James Brosher, IU Communications

The Arthur R. Metz Memorial Carillon will have its final performance in its current location on the north side of campus at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Listen to guest carillonneur John Gouwens before the carillon is refurbished, expanded and moved to a new location in the Indiana University Arboretum.

The Metz Carillon, which was donated by the Arthur R. Metz Foundation in 1971, is made up of 61 bells that range in weight from 25 pounds to approximately 6,800 pounds and provide a five-octave range.

IU Bloomington site visit for HLC accreditation review Sept. 25-26

IU Bloomington will host a site-visit team from the Higher Learning Commission on Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26. This visit is part of the campus reaccreditation process that occurs every 10 years at IU Bloomington, which has been accredited by the HLC since 1913.

The HLC site-visit team will hold open forums to hear from university constituents. IU Bloomington faculty and staff are invited and encouraged to participate in the open forums that will take place at the Indiana Memorial Union on Monday, Sept. 25.

To see a schedule of public events, visit the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education website.

IU to provide tuition-free graduate courses to dual-credit instructors

Students from Indianapolis Northwest Community High School work at Indiana University’s Lilly Library.

IU’s Advanced College Project dual-credit program will launch a statewide initiative aimed at addressing the impending shortage of instructors of dual-credit courses.

In 2015, the Higher Learning Commission clarified the credentials required for high school teachers who lead dual-credit courses. Starting in 2022, dual-credit instructors must possess a master’s degree and have completed at least 18 credit hours in the subject they teach. This requirement could affect hundreds of instructors currently teaching dual-credit courses in Indiana.

The Advance College Project Dual Credit Pipeline initiative will provide the graduate coursework necessary to ensure quality and cohesion across student, instructor, on-campus department and Higher Learning Commission requirements. The coursework, predominantly offered online through current IU graduate programs, will begin as early as spring 2018 for current and new Advance College Project instructors who join the initiative.

Jacobs School of Music’s Bernstein collection to be featured in Grammy Museum tour

Numerous items from the IU Jacobs School of Music’s Leonard Bernstein Collection will be featured in a traveling exhibit as part of a worldwide celebration of the icon’s 100th birthday. Items from the Jacobs collection comprise the largest part of the display.

The exhibit, “Leonard Bernstein at 100,” sponsored by the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live, will open Sept. 22 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., before touring for two years to major cities across the United States. It will be the most comprehensive retrospective of Bernstein’s life and career ever staged in a museum setting.

The Jacobs School of Music received the contents of the legend’s Fairfield, Connecticut, composing studio from Bernstein’s family in March 2009. Among the more precious items are 39 Grammy nomination plaques, the desk where he wrote “West Side Story” and a conducting stool from the Vienna Philharmonic that is said to have been used by Johannes Brahms.

IU Bloomington launches Big Ten Voting Challenge

The Big Ten is launching the Vote Big campaign, a movement to increase civic engagement within its universities.

IU Bloomington has launched its participation in the Big Ten Voting Challenge, a friendly but spirited competition among the 14 Big Ten institutions to boost voting by college students in the November 2018 elections.

The challenge, officially begun Sept. 17 in conjunction with Constitution Day, is a nonpartisan initiative to encourage students to exercise their right to vote – among the most fundamental opportunities to be an engaged citizen and play a role in shaping our collective future.

The Big Ten Voting Challenge will mobilize registration and turnout efforts at all 14 Big Ten universities. At IU Bloomington, it will be a student-directed initiative under the auspices of the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President and the Political and Civic Engagement, or PACE, program.

Federal research data center

IU researchers now have access to highly restricted data from a range of federal agencies through the Kentucky Research Data Center. Based at the University of Kentucky, the data center is maintained by a consortium of institutions including Indiana University, The Ohio State University, University of Cincinnati, University of Louisville and University of Kentucky.

The data center provides a crucial piece of infrastructure to scholars and students whose research may have economic and social impact for the state and beyond, according to Rick Van Kooten, vice provost for research at IU Bloomington.

An informational session for IU researchers interested in developing research projects using the Kentucky Research Data Center will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Social Science Research Commons in Woodburn Hall 200.

IU researchers awarded $1.4 million grant to promote regional economic development

Timothy Slaper and David Wild

The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $1.4 million to IU and other partner institutions for a project that will apply advanced data analytics to promote regional economic development and design policies appropriate for a particular region’s characteristics.

The two-year project, called Regional Economic Development, includes researchers in the Kelley School of Business’ Indiana Business Research Center and the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering. Leading the project are Timothy Slaper, director of economic analysis at the Indiana Business Research Center, and David Wild, associate professor of informatics and computing and director of data science academic programs.

The goal is to build models and analytic tools that enable the creation of development strategies and policies tailored to a region’s characteristics and capacities. The project also will expand theory about regional economic development to include more comprehensive data and a diverse array of academic disciplines.

La Casa celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with variety of cultural activities

IU will mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, with a full slate of programs and activities hosted by La Casa, the Latino Cultural Center, and other organizations on the IU Bloomington campus and in the surrounding community.

The wide array of events for the celebration began with the National Hispanic Heritage Month Lunch on Sept. 15 in the Indiana Memorial Union, which featured guest speaker Patricia Mota, an IU alumna and the president of the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.

A full schedule of events for the month can be viewed online.

IU Athletics announces major gift by the Jay Wilkinson family in support of new indoor arena

A new volleyball/wrestling indoor arena will be constructed next to Cook Hall on Fee Lane on the IU Bloomington campus.Rendering courtesy of IU Athletics

IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass announced a major gift by IU alumnus Jay Wilkinson to the IU Bicentennial Campaign for Athletics on Friday, Sept. 14.

This $10 million commitment will help provide funding for the construction of the new multiuse indoor arena to be built on the Athletics campus, which will become the new home for volleyball and wrestling competition. In recognition of the gift, the venue will be permanently named Wilkinson Hall.

IU Food Institute plans lecture by Cinotto

Simone Cinotto of the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Piedmont, Italy, will speak 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the IU Food Institute building at 405/407 N. Park St., Bloomington as part of the IU Food Institute’s fall lecture series.

Cinotto is a historian of Italian food and immigration in the United States and the author of “The Italian American Table: Food, Family, and Community in New York City” and “Soft Soil Black Grapes: The Birth of Italian Winemaking in California.” He has also held visiting professorships at New York University and the University of London. His lecture is titled “Italian Imagination and Practice of Food and Place.”