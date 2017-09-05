Around IUPUI

Kathy Johnson, IUPUI executive vice chancellor, and Amy Warner, vice chancellor for community engagement, pose with their bicycles for Car Free Day.Photo by Samantha Thompson, IU Communications

Car Free Day Indy, Sept. 22

IUPUI will join Central Indiana, along with Paris, Copenhagen and other locations in marking World Car Free Day on Sept. 22.

For the second year, Commuter Connect is challenging Central Indiana employers and residents to go car-free and bike, walk or take the bus to work – or go “car lite” and carpool or vanpool to work.

Kathy Johnson, IUPUI executive vice chancellor, and Amy Warner, vice chancellor for community engagement, are both planning to go car-free that day.

Take the pledge.

If you are pledging to go car-free that day, tell us your plans and enter to win an IUPUI hot/cold tumbler.

Office of Sustainability installs five solar-powered umbrellas on campus

Solar-powered umbrellas have been installed near Wood Fountain on the IUPUI campus.Photo courtesy of the IUPUI Office of Sustainability

Five solar-powered umbrellas have been installed near Wood Fountain on campus. The umbrellas have solar panel strips on top of the canopy that provide energy to charging stations at table level. The energy generated is 100 percent renewable.

This project was funded by a winning Greening IUPUI Grant submitted by last year’s president of the Student Sustainability Council, Jordan Sewell. Jordan graduated in May 2016 and now lives and works in Colorado as a supervisor for Sun Run, a solar company. Jordan turned his passion for renewable energy into a lasting legacy for IUPUI and his own career.

Celebrating 30 years of education, innovation and research in philanthropy

Did you know that the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is the world’s first school of philanthropy? Its predecessor, the Center on Philanthropy, founded at IUPUI in 1987, pioneered the field of philanthropic studies and created the first bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in the discipline.

Today, the school’s alumni serve in large and small nonprofits and nongovernmental organizations, government and public policy roles, and corporations and private organizations around the world, from major national and international leadership positions to hands-on service provision at neighborhood community centers and food banks.

The Fund Raising School trains thousands of nonprofit fundraisers and has taught on every continent except Antarctica. Regarded nationally as the leader in philanthropy research and education, the school is home to unique institutes that provide specialized research, education and training in two vital aspects of philanthropy: the Women’s Philanthropy Institute and the Lake Institute on Faith & Giving.

The school will celebrate its 30th anniversary throughout the 2017-18 academic year, beginning with a kickoff event including conversations about the school’s history and future and a panel discussion on the future of philanthropy on Friday, Sept. 8, on the IUPUI campus.

Image courtesy of the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

Speakers and conversation leaders will include IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar; Dean Amir Pasic; Lilly Endowment chairman, president and CEO N. Clay Robbins; Lumina Foundation president and CEO Jamie Merisotis; and school faculty and staff including Bill Stanczykiewicz, Tyrone Freeman, Gene Tempel, Dwight Burlingame, Tim Seiler, Les Lenkowsky, Jennifer Staashelm and Fran Huehls.

A 30th-anniversary lecture series will bring key leaders, thinkers and innovators in philanthropy to IUPUI to share ideas, insights and reflections on philanthropy today and tomorrow. Confirmed speakers include Scott Harrison, founder of Charity: Water; Larry Kramer, president of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; and Joel Fleishman, professor of law and public policy at Duke University School of Law.

23rd Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference

The Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference, established in 1994, is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity, in all fields of study, which is performed in partnership with faculty or other mentors as a vital component of an Indiana University undergraduate education.

Anyone involved in undergraduate research is welcome to join us Nov. 17 for this daylong event on.

The deadline to submit an abstract is Oct. 6. You can register online for the conference.

Fall 2017 Mandarin Chinese class for IUPUI faculty and staff

Join us for a practical and enjoyable beginning course in Mandarin Chinese. The course meets one session per week and is held in the Confucius Institute in Suite 129 in Cavanaugh Hall on Mondays from noon to 12:45 p.m. The dates are follows: Oct. 2, 9, 23, 30, and Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27. This class is for IUPUI faculty or staff. Register online. Contact ciindy@iupui.edu with any questions.

Advancing Teaching and Learning with Technology Symposium

The Advancing Teaching and Learning with Technology Symposium on Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. brings the higher education community together to examine and showcase both existing and emerging instructional technologies and their pedagogical application across a variety of disciplines. The program will include presentations by faculty as well as a keynote by Chauncey Frend, analyst programmer for the UITS Advanced Visualization Laboratory. His talk will focus on the near future of experiential technology (such as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality) at IU and how it can be used to enhance teaching and learning.

Associate Faculty Teaching Forum

To promote the professional development of associate faculty (sometimes called part-time faculty, part-time lecturers, or adjunct faculty), the Center for Teaching and Learning will hold its annual Associate Faculty Teaching Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Center for Teaching and Learning. The event will offer six sessions, or forums, for associate faculty to engage in conversations with associate faculty colleagues and with CTL consultants about teaching methodologies, classroom techniques, and new ways of using technology in the classroom and online.