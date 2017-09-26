Around IUPUI

$5 admission at Tower Dining for IUPUI faculty/staff

Every other Friday beginning Sept. 22, IUPUI Dining Services and Chartwells is offering $5 admission into Tower Dining for all IUPUI faculty and staff. Tower Dining, IUPUI’s all-you-care-to-eat dining hall, offers numerous food stations, allowing patrons to create and customize their own dining experience. Faculty and staff must present their CrimsonCard at the register upon admission.

It’s My City to attempt to beat Guinness record

IUPUI will be participating in Indianapolis’ It’s My City campaign event during Indy Do Day. They are attempting to beat the Guinness record for longest chalk drawing. We are responsible for the New York Street bridge over White River “node.” Herron student Genevieve St. Arnaud is designing the piece that will be put down and the Office of Sustainability is helping with logistics and with recruiting 20 to 30 volunteer. IUPUI will be onsite on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the northeast end of the New York Street bridge and along the bridge itself, too. #itsmycity

Your IUPUI United Way Donation Link

Check your email for this message, “Your IUPUI United Way Donation Link,” and help contribute to making Central Indiana a better place for everyone.

In the past couple of weeks, you should have received an email with your personal IUPUI United Way campaign donation link. Each year the IUPUI donates generously to this long-standing campus tradition of supporting the local community. Will you participate this year?

You can give as much or as little as you’d like, and the personal link allows you to easily choose payroll deduction as a giving option. The United Way of Central Indiana is entering its 100th year of service to our community and needs game-changers like you to fight against Central Indiana’s most challenging social issues.

23rd Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference

The Indiana University Undergraduate Research Conference, established in 1994, is dedicated to promoting undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity, in all fields of study, that is performed in partnership with faculty or other mentors as a vital component of an Indiana University undergraduate education.

Anyone involved in undergraduate research is welcome to join us Nov. 17 for this daylong event. The deadline to submit an abstract is Oct. 6. You can register online for the conference.

IU: It’s time to do the Two-Step

On Nov. 2, Two-Step Login with Duo for Central Authentication System, or CAS, logins will be required for all IU account holders. Sign up now at twostep.iu.edu.