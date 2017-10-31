Around IU Bloomington

City, IU to launch new bike share partnership

Indiana University is partnering with the City of Bloomington for a new bike share initiative slated to launch in early 2018.Photo by Eric Rudd, IU Communications

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Indiana University have announced a new partnership between the city of Bloomington and the university in the form of a bike share initiative. Still in its early planning stages, the new bike share is slated to launch in early 2018.

The bike share project is designed to use existing infrastructure both downtown and on IU’s campus, while simultaneously reducing the community’s carbon footprint.

The initial pool inventory is proposed to be 150 bikes. A long-term goal of increasing inventory to one bike per 100 residents is being considered.

During a meeting from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in council chambers at City Hall, members of the public are encouraged to attend and share input, ride a bike share bike and engage with city and university officials about the partnership.

Unlike most existing bike share programs, the city-IU partnership will remove private-sector ownership, effectively eliminating costs related to docking stations and credit card kiosks. Instead, Bloomington’s bike share users will pay through a smartphone app. An alternative payment method will also be available, with specifics to be decided upon by the vendor.

IU surpasses fundraising milestone, raises campaign goal to $3B

With more than two years remaining in its first-ever, universitywide philanthropic campaign, IU has achieved 82 percent of its fundraising goal with more than $2 billion already raised by IU alumni, staff and friends but which is less than three-quarters complete.

Publicly launched in September 2015, For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign set a goal of $2.5 billion to be raised by IU’s 200th anniversary in 2020 – the largest campaign goal in the history of the university and one of the most ambitious goals by any public university in the nation.

At a recent event to honor many of those who have been central to the campaign’s success, IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced that because of the remarkable success of the For All campaign so far, its goal will be increased to $3 billion, the largest campaign goal ever in the history of the university. McRobbie added that the campaign would extend an additional six months, through June 2020, corresponding with IU’s planned yearlong bicentennial celebration during the 2019-20 academic year.

Committee named to lead dean search for School of Education

The Wendell W. Wright School of Education Building at Indiana University Bloomnignton.Photo by Eric Rudd, IU Communications

IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel has appointed a committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for the School of Education at IU Bloomington.

Lee Feinstein, dean of the School of Global and International Studies at IU Bloomington, will chair the committee. A full list of committee members is available.

Current School of Education Dean Terry Mason is coming to the end of the two-year appointment he accepted in 2015, following 22 years at the school; he will return to the faculty.

President McRobbie headed to Japan, Australia

Another chapter in IU’s longstanding history of international activity begins as IU President Michael A. McRobbie prepares to lead an IU delegation on a week-long trip to Japan and Australia, two of the most dynamic countries in a region of the world that, increasingly, is playing a critical role in the economic and cultural life of our state.

The trip is being organized by the IU Office of the Vice President for International Affairs, led by David Zaret, who will accompany McRobbie at a series of meetings with leaders in education, government, technology, culture and business in both countries.

Follow the president’s travels through the “IU Goes to Japan and Australia 2017” blog.

School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering students present at Fashion Tech Week New York

From left: Yingnan Ju, Katy Borner and Andreas Bueckle.Photo courtesy of the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering

School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering Distinguished Professor Katy Börner and Ph.D. candidates Andreas Bueckle and Yingnan Ju recently traveled to Fashion Tech Week New York, an event designed to facilitate innovation by empowering fashion tech with the knowledge to transform designing, manufacturing and data collection management.

The trip to Fashion Tech Week New York showcased a collaboration between the department of intelligent systems engineering and the Department of Information and Library Science. Bueckle is pursuing his Ph.D. in information and library sciences and uses augmented and virtual reality in conjunction with data visualization. Ju is conducting research in augmented reality and virtual reality as part of a Ph.D. in intelligent systems engineering.

Börner presented as a keynote speaker on data analysis and visualization in fashion.

IU alumna Jane Chu receives Women Leading the Way Award

The IU Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council recently honored IU alumna Jane Chu with the Women Leading the Way Award.

This award honors women associated with Indiana University for their extraordinary achievements in philanthropy that improve their own communities and inspire others to act in service of positive change. Chu is the 11th chair of the National Endowment for the Arts.

World-renowned astronomer to deliver fifth annual Edmondson lecture at IU Bloomington

Wendy Freedman.

A world-renowned astronomer and astrophysicist will deliver the fifth annual F.K. Edmondson Astronomy Public Lecture on Nov. 8 at IU Bloomington.

Wendy Freedman of the University of Chicago Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics, will speak from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Rawles Hall, Room 100. Freedman has played a major role in observational cosmology, particularly in the measurement of the expansion rate of the universe.

Freedman’s talk, which is free and open to the public, is titled “Our Unexpected Universe.” The Edmondson lecture is hosted by the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Astronomy. A reception will follow in Rawles Hall, Room 107.