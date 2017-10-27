Skip to main content
Public health school at IUPUI fact sheet reviews opioid use and health in Indiana

For Immediate Release Oct 27, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – President Donald Trump on Thursday directed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency to address a rapidly escalating epidemic of drug use.

Following the declaration, the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI put in graphic form key information about opioid use and health in Indiana. The information also spotlights key health facts and highlights the status of five research and response programs to opioid use in Indiana. 

This fact sheet contains information about opioid use in Indiana
This fact sheet contains information about current research and response to the opioid crisis
See an accessible version of this fact sheet.
News Release Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health
