Around IU Bloomington

IU Dance Marathon raises record $4.2 million for Riley Hospital for Children

Dancers learn a new move during Indiana University Dance Marathon on Nov. 11 in the IU Tennis Center.Photo by James Brosher, IU Communications

Indiana University Dance Marathon raised more than $4.2 million over the weekend for Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, a record for the annual fundraising event.

This year’s 36-hour dance marathon, which took place Nov. 10 to 12 at the IU Tennis Center, raised exactly $4,203,326.23. This represents the total raised at all events throughout the year, including funds raised by similar dance marathons at partner high schools in the area.

The 2017 event raised nearly $51,000 more than the 2016 IU Dance Marathon, which was the first year the total surpassed the $4 million mark.

IU Bookstore to host Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day

The IU Bookstore in the Indiana Memorial Union will host a Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

As part of the event, faculty and staff will receive an additional 10 percent off the normal faculty/staff discount. The discount is normally 10 percent but will increase to 20 percent for the special day. It can be used on any merchandise featuring the IU logo as well as on general reading books.

Faculty and staff will receive an 8 percent discount on all Apple iPads and MacBooks. This discount will be in addition to the Apple educational discount. In addition, customers now have the ability to trade in old devices for credit toward a new purchase.

If you’re interested in ordering a new iPad or MacBook, reserve online or contact the IU Bookstore to place your order at 812-855-2995 or iubktech@indiana.edu.

Please note: The Apple discount applies only to individual staff and faculty members; it is not available for departmental purchases.

Light refreshments will be available.

Cultures connect at annual IU World’s Fare

Susana Ramirez, left, and Diana Anroyo, center, talk to World’s Fare attendees at their International Latin Ibero American Student Association booth.Photo by Amelia Herrick, IU Communications

Each year, the IU Office of International Services hosts the IU World’s Fare. Attendees at this year’s event had the chance to engage with cultures from across the globe through regional art, dance, music and food. Student groups hosted interactive exhibits and gave diverse performances to celebrate their home country’s culture.

See scenes from this year’s event in a photo gallery.

IU School of Optometry and CooperVision renew research partnership

The IU School of Optometry has renewed a multiyear agreement with one of the world’s leading contact lens manufacturers to advance research.

Leaders at the school met with representatives from CooperVision Inc. on the IU Bloomington campus Nov. 3 to sign a five-year agreement to support research and related development activities. CooperVision is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses and related products and services, with products sold in over 100 countries around the globe.

CooperVision’s relationship with the university extends back to 2000, when the company Ocular Sciences, later acquired by CooperVision, reached out to Kollbaum and the IU School of Optometry because of their unique skill in basic science optical research and clinical implementation.

Groundbreaking held for new volleyball, wrestling facility Wilkinson Hall

The IU volleyball team, left, and IU wrestling team pose for a photo with alumnus Jay Wilkinson at a groundbreaking ceremony for Wilkinson Hall.Photos by Craig Bisacre, IU Athletics

IU President Michael A. McRobbie presided over a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 10. for Wilkinson Hall, a new state-of-the-art, 3,000-seat multi-use facility.

Wilkinson Hall, which is funded in part by a major gift by IU alumnus Jay Wilkinson, will serve as a training and performance center and as the home venue for the Hoosier volleyball and wrestling programs. It will be located immediately north of Cook Hall at the intersection of 17th Street and Fee Lane. Consistent with the university’s master plan, the facility will bring those two programs’ home competitions back onto the IU Athletics campus from their current University Gymnasium home at the intersection of 10th Street and the 45/46 bypass.

In addition, Wilkinson Hall will provide the entire Indiana University Athletic Department and its programs with a new top-flight facility for year-round training, and will serve as a venue to host department and university events.

It is scheduled to open in September 2018.