Let’s Do Lunch: Chipotle near IUPUI reopens

The Chipotle Mexican Grill at 601 Oscar Robertson Blvd. has reopened as of Nov. 4.

The location was damaged by a fire on April 10 and had been closed for about seven months.

A burrito bowl and some chips go well with the new queso from Chipotle.Photo by Tim Brouk, IU Communications

With the new queso still causing buzz, this Chipotle has been quite busy already. A recent lunch saw the eatery packed, but choosing early hours can help you get your burrito fix. The restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

If Chipotle isn’t your bag, other Mexican/Tex-Mex chains are nearby to make your lunch zestier: