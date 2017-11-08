IUPUI Academic Bowl set to quiz, connect campuses Nov. 11

INDIANAPOLIS – The eighth annual IUPUI Academic Bowl, presented by the Honors College Student Council, will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Campus Center.

Teams are often composed primarily of Honors College students from IUPUI. For the second consecutive year, however, some contestants will also come from regional campuses, including IU South Bend and IU Kokomo.

Along with trivia, the Academic Bowl features a theme every year. This year’s theme is Dr. Seuss, with an award going to the team with the best themed costume.Photo courtesy of the Honors College

Students will be tested on a number of subjects, ranging from sciences such as biology, chemistry and math to fine arts, politics and pop culture. The breadth of trivia questions attracts participants from a number of different majors.

“You really do need a team of diverse backgrounds to be able to do well,” said Honors College Student Council President Isaac Lamb, who will be competing this weekend. “Even if you have four very smart math majors or very gifted literary people, you won’t do well. You’ve got to have someone from every field in order to succeed.

“A biology major normally can’t compete against an English major because there’s no shared territory, but now they can. It brings the whole school together. No matter what field it is that you’re really gifted at, you can contribute tremendously. My team this year is me, studying biology and neuroscience; a civic leadership and political science major; a business and math major; and an English major.”

Teams of four will compete beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the morning consisting of multiple rounds for each squad. The teams with the most total points after the early rounds will advance to a single-elimination bracket.

Both the first- and second-place teams will be awarded prizes such as backpacks and travel mugs, while the champion also earns a chance to compete at the regional and national levels. The title of best-dressed team, as it relates to this year’s Dr. Seuss theme, will also be awarded.

“It’s a fun day to show off your academic smarts, and it is a campuswide event,” said Shane Collins, assistant director with the Honors College. “It’s not just an Honors College thing. Anyone who wants to participate can.”

“It polishes your own skill. You study for it because you want to contribute,” Lamb said. “You also get to kind of show off a little bit in your own area. We all have things that we can contribute, so I might know a lot of biology stuff or chemistry stuff, but when it comes down to knowing famous poets, I can’t help at all. It’s humbling in that aspect, but it also allows someone else to step into the spotlight.”

The IUPUI Academic Bowl is open to spectators. Seating will be available in Campus Center Room 450.