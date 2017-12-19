Kristina Horn Sheeler named executive associate dean of IUPUI Honors College

Kristina Horn Sheeler

INDIANAPOLIS – The appointment of Kristina Horn Sheeler as executive associate dean of the IUPUI Honors College has been announced by Kathy Johnson, IUPUI executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer.

Sheeler will strategically advance the impact at IUPUI and beyond of the Honors College, which serves some 1,100 high-ability undergraduate students. She will ensure that there is faculty leadership for academic affairs and operations within the college and will be instrumental in shaping its programs, vision and strategic plan.

Sheeler previously served as associate dean for academic programs in the Indiana University School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI and is a professor in the Department of Communication Studies. She also served as chair of the Department of Communication Studies, one of the largest departments in the School of Liberal Arts.

“Kristy is an ideal choice to serve our students in the Honors College, given her extensive experience in undergraduate teaching and leadership,” said Jay Gladden, who will become acting dean of the Honors College on Jan. 1. “Her experience will enable her to immediately begin furthering relationships with faculty across campus to continue the great work of the Honors College.”

The Honors College is housed in the lower level of University Library and has some 850 students who are directly admitted as incoming freshmen as well as 250 continuing and transfer students from school-based honors programs. The college provides high-ability students with excellent educational experiences and opportunities to build a strong foundation inside and outside of the classroom through rigorous coursework; one-on-one advising; and extensive opportunities for research, international study, and service and experiential learning.

“I’m inspired by our Honors College students, whose work enhances every school on campus and helps strengthen IUPUI as a top urban research institution,” Sheeler said. “We want to ensure they continue to have a challenging, engaging and relevant experience, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sheeler earned a Bachelor of Science degree in English, speech and theatre education in 1987 and a Master of Arts degree in speech communication in 1989, both from Ball State University. She received her Ph.D. in speech communication with a graduate minor in cultural studies from IU Bloomington in 2000.