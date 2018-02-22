Around IUPUI

Reiberg Reading Series features IRT playwright

The IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute and the English department in the School of Liberal Arts are delighted to present the Rufus and Louise Reiberg Reading Series. This installment of the series features playwright James Still, who is celebrating his 20th season as playwright-in-residence at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. Audiences there have seen 15 of his plays on its stages. His plays have also been produced throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, South Africa, China and Japan. He will read from his collected works at the Lilly Auditorium at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

Celebrate a partnership across the pond

Newcastle University Photo courtesy of the IUPUI Office of International Affairs

Come celebrate a growing partnership between IUPUI and Newcastle University in the United Kingdom at an event hosted by the IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute in partnership with the Office of International Affairs. The event will also celebrate the publication of “Rivers of the Anthropocene,” co-edited by IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute director Jason M. Kelly.

IUPUI and Newcastle University have been conducting a successful exchange project through the School of Liberal Arts for nearly a decade and with the School of Dentistry since 2015. There will be a live link to Newcastle during the celebration, as well as an opportunity to hear from university leaders about the impact of the partnership. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the IUPUI Arts & Humanities Institute on the fourth floor of University Library.

Reach for the stars with Keivan Stassun

Join Keivan Guadalupe Stassun for his talk, “We Were Made of and for the Stars,” on Tuesday, March 6, in Campus Center Room 450C. Stassun is a distinguished astronomer who teaches at both Vanderbilt University and Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee. His team is focused on the search for planets around other stars, and they even set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for longest stellar eclipse ever recorded. He will be giving his talk from noon to 1:30 p.m.; a faculty workshop will follow from 2 to 3 p.m. Registration is required, so claim your spot.

David W. Lewis named Academic/Research Librarian of the Year

University Library Dean David Lewis poses with Jazzy the Jaguar.Photo courtesy of University Library

The Association of College and Research Libraries has named IUPUI University Library Dean David W. Lewis the Academic/Research Librarian of the Year. The award recognizes outstanding members of the library profession and their contributions to academic/research librarianship and library development.

“David Lewis epitomizes the academic and research library profession’s commitment to transforming higher education and the scholarly communication landscape,” noted ACRL executive director Mary Ellen K. Davis.

Lewis will receive a $5,000 award during the ACRL President’s Program on Saturday, June 23, at the ALA Annual Conference in New Orleans. Congratulations, Dean Lewis!

Setting out the welcome mat for all students

The Division of Undergraduate Education is working to make sure that all IUPUI students feel included with its new workshop, “Setting out the Welcome Mat: Removing Barriers to Learning and Belonging for all Students.” The workshop will help educators manage some of the hidden barriers that students face due to their socioeconomic status. The event will be facilitated by Jonathan Rossing, associate professor and chair of communication studies at Gonzaga University, and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 23 in Hine Hall Room IP118. Be part of a more inclusive campus and register today!

Intergroup dialogue on socioeconomic status

The dialogue will consist of two full-day and three half-day sessions to take place between Monday, May 14 and Friday, May 25. If you’re interested but unable to attend during this time, there is an option to select general spring and/or fall availability to be added to future social class dialogues.

Why you should attend: Through dialogue, participants will explore group identity as it relates to socioeconomic status and social class, especially first-generation and under-resourced college students. Participants will increase their levels of understanding and relating to this student population and position themselves to better support their success.

Participation in all five sessions of the dialogue series is expected and encouraged, though of course some absences may be unavoidable. If you have questions about attendance, please contact Brandi Gilbert at brgilber@iupui.edu.

Registration is required by March 23. Upon registering, please hold the dates on your calendar; you will receive Outlook calendar notices with meeting locations.