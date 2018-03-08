Fourteen IU- or IUPUI-related people, technologies and companies named 2018 Mira Awards finalists

The technology sector in the state of Indiana grows stronger annually, and people, products and startups from Indiana University and IUPUI are among the reasons why.

Fourteen people, including alumni, faculty and staff; departments, technologies, and companies with strong connections to IU and IUPUI have been named finalists in the 2018 Mira Awards competition. TechPoint, a nonprofit organization that promotes the technology sector in Indiana, received more than 200 applications that were reviewed and ranked by 52 independent subject-matter experts. More than 100 finalists were named in mid-February.

The IU- and IUPUI-related finalists are:

New Startup of the Year

Scale-up of the Year

Company Culture of the Year

Upper Hand

Best New Tech Product

Crossroads Education

Zylo

Innovation of the Year

Rising Star Award

Tech Educator of the Year

Kevin Berkopes, founder and CEO, Crossroads Education

Travis J. Brown, assistant dean, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialization, Indiana University School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering

Informatics Diversity-Enhanced Workforce (iDEW) initiative, IU School of Informatics and Computing at IUPUI

Community Champion of the Year

Dionne Cross Francis, associate professor, mathematics education director, Indiana University P-16 Center for Research and Collaboration

The 2018 Mira Award winners will be named at an April 28 event in Indianapolis.