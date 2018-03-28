Healthy IU hosting new online nutrition challenge

Healthy IU is challenging employees to add a wide variety of plant-based foods to their diets.

This spring, Healthy IU is encouraging IU employees and their spouses to get “Back to Our Roots” in a new three-week nutrition challenge.

The challenge is to add a wide variety of plant-based foods – fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, beans, legumes, vegetables, herbs and spices – to employees’ diets. Participants will track the different plant-based foods they eat each week and receive practical tips for adding more to their diets via weekly emails.

Register for the “Back to Our Roots: Plant Eating Challenge” by April 2.

Healthy IU is Indiana University’s workplace wellness program. Learn more about wellness offerings on your campus.

New research website intended to be more intuitive, user-friendly

IU faculty, staff and students can now accomplish professional research tasks more efficiently and effectively using the all new research.iu.edu site, launching April 4.

The new site, created in partnership between the Office of the Vice President for Research and IU Communications, combines and streamlines information that was previously spread over more than a half-dozen locations and about 2,600 pages.

“Our purpose was to make the new research.iu.edu more intuitive and more user-friendly,” Vice President for Research Fred H. Cate said. “Our one goal is to facilitate the work of IU’s researchers, while saving them time.”

The new site offers:

A comprehensive, searchable list of internal funding opportunities available to faculty.

Proposal development and preparation tips and tools.

Easy access to research e-newsletters and announcements.

Streamlined grants processing and management information.

Compliance and training requirements organized in one spot.

Step-by-step procedures for commercializing research discoveries.

“The site has been widely tested with users,” Cate said, “but we know this is a process and ask for patience and constructive feedback as we continue our efforts to serve the needs of researchers at IU.”

Other IU research websites, such as researchadmin.iu.edu and researchcompliance.iu.edu, will remain live for a short period after the new site launches. All former research sites will be retired by the beginning of the fall 2018 semester.

For more information, contact vpr@iu.edu.

Kiply Drew appointed chief policy officer for university

Kiply Drew.Photo by Chaz Mottinger, IU Communications

After serving in the general counsel’s office for more than 20 years, Kiply Drew will become the new chief policy officer at IU starting April 1.

In this role, Drew will oversee the university’s highly regarded procedures and practices for ensuring that all university policies are understandable, readily accessible and adopted through transparent procedures. The chief policy officer also assists university offices and the University Faculty Council in developing policies that cut across functional areas of the university’s activities.

Since 1994, Drew has been a part of IU’s Office of the Vice President and General Counsel, beginning her tenure as an associate general counsel. In her current position as senior associate general counsel, Drew focused primarily on the First Amendment, Title IX, faculty affairs, construction law and complex contracts.

She succeeds Jennifer Kincaid, who was appointed chief of staff and director of policy administration in 2008, and became the university’s first chief policy officer in 2014. Kincaid has been appointed the deputy executive director of IU Bloomington’s newly established Center for Rural Engagement.

Kelley School creates manufacturing research center at IUPUI to address globalization, technology

The IU Kelley School of Business is creating a new research center at IUPUI focusing on the changing landscape of manufacturing in central Indiana and across the nation with the support of a $1 million endowed gift from alumnus Gregg Sherrill and his wife, Sabine.

The directorship for the IU Kelley School Center for Excellence in Manufacturing is being named for Gregg and Sabine Sherrill. The new center will provide strategic and leadership training for Kelley Evening MBA and undergraduate students to develop executive talent ready to lead globally competitive manufacturing enterprises.

First-of-its-kind higher education joint cyber security operations center launches

IU is one of several universities that participated in the launch of a new cyber security operations center.

Indiana University, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced the launch and activation of OmniSOC, a specialized, sector-based cyber security operations center, or SOC, that provides trusted, rapid, actionable cyber intelligence to its members.

OmniSOC is a pioneering initiative of these Big Ten Academic Alliance universities with a goal to help higher education institutions reduce the time from first awareness of a cybersecurity threat anywhere to mitigation everywhere for members.

OmniSOC is based at IU and leverages two decades of experience and capabilities from GlobalNOC, the 24/7 Global Research Network Operations Center that provides services to government, research and education networks across the nation. Using real-time security information data feeds from each member campus, as well as governmental and corporate security subscriptions, OmniSOC identifies suspicious and malicious activity requiring mitigation and provides rapid incident response through human analysis and machine learning.

IU East mourns recent passing of retired professor

The family of IU East mourns the recent passing of Eugene Cruz-Uribe, retired professor of history and husband of IU East Chancellor Kathryn Cruz-Uribe. He died unexpectedly March 12, 2018.

Cruz-Uribe joined the faculty in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences in July 2013. He retired in May 2017 but continued his research of ancient Egypt.

Memorial services were held recently in Richmond. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the IU Foundation in remembrance of Eugene Cruz-Uribe.

IU South Bend searching for new chancellor

Terry Allison.

IU Executive Vice President for University Academic Affairs John Applegate has said he will move quickly to appoint an interim chancellor for the IU South Bend campus for this coming academic year and hopes to start the search for IU South Bend’s next chancellor before the end of the semester.

Terry L. Allison has announced that he is leaving his position at the end of this academic year.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but both personally and professionally, the right decision at this time,” Allison said in a statement to the campus. “I have loved serving as your chancellor since I arrived almost five years ago but I’m at the point in my life and career where it is time to pursue the next chapter.”

Reminder: Deadline to register to vote in primary is April 9

The deadline to register to vote in the May 8 primary election is Monday, April 9.

If you’re unsure whether you’re already registered to vote, or if you want to check your status or find your polling place, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

All IU employees are encouraged to exercise their right to vote. Additional information about voting hours and employee schedules can be found in IU’s voting and court duty policy.

IU South Bend buys old motel property

IU South Bend has purchased the Wooden Indian Motel near the campus on Lincoln Way East. The structures on the property will be demolished. There are no immediate plans for the property, and IU South Bend will study possible uses in conjunction with the master plan for the campus.

Purchase of the motel follows acquisition of the former Club Landing bar and restaurant in 2014. The structures on the Club Landing property were demolished in 2016.

Staff, faculty honored, promoted, hired

