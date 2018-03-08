Around IUPUI

Check your inbox soon for an email with the subject “The Chronicle’s Great Colleges to Work For 2018 Faculty/Staff Survey.” It will look like this one from last year.

IUPUI to participate in study of best colleges to work for

In alignment with our campus priorities, outlined in the IUPUI Strategic Plan: Our Commitment to Indiana and Beyond and the Welcoming Campus Initiative, IUPUI will soon be participating in the Chronicle of Higher Education’s Great Colleges to Work For program, a national survey that will help identify our institutional strengths and challenges and help guide continuous improvement.

The survey will be open March 12 through April 6 and will be distributed to a random selection of faculty and staff. If you are included in this random sample, you will have the opportunity to share your opinion on topics such as senior leadership, teaching environment, professional development, campus pride, collaboration and job satisfaction, among others. Your participation will allow your voice to be heard, and a high response rate will help ensure an accurate representation of our IUPUI community. All responses are completely confidential, anonymous and cannot be tracked back to you.

Upon conclusion of the program, IUPUI will receive topline reports that summarize our organizational competencies and relationships that most directly impact and influence our campus culture.

If you have any questions, contact Margie Smith-Simmons, IUPUI assistant vice chancellor for finance and administration, at smithsim@iupui.edu or 317-274-8149, or visit ChronicleGreatColleges.com.

Social Justice Symposium 2018: Connecting Campus to Community

The second annual Social Justice Symposium will look to empower members of the IUPUI community toward positive social change. The event stems from the Division of Social Justice Education, which has the mission of creating an accessible space for passionate individuals to connect over social equity and justice.

The symposium is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 7 in IUPUI’s Informatics and Communications Technology Complex. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. Priority registration ends Monday, March 12. The Social Justice Symposium is open to the public, and it is free for IUPUI affiliates. Community members not associated with IUPUI will pay $10 at check-in that morning if they selected one of the lunch options during priority registration.

Charmayne Champion-Shaw, a locally based activist and the director of IUPUI’s Office of American Indian Programs in the School of Liberal Arts, will serve as keynote speaker.

Attendees will have the opportunity to spend the day selecting from 18 workshops presented by local advocates for various issues. Topics for the education sessions range anywhere from graduate student union organizing to a virtual reality experience of the city’s oldest African-American church.

The first symposium, in April 2017, hosted 200 community members. This year’s organizers, Social Justice scholars Ian Carson and Taylor Parker, expect the 2018 event to draw higher numbers.

“We’re excited to see that over 150 people have registered so far,” Carson said. “It’s a great opportunity for IUPUI students. They will be able to actually apply what they learn to help make a difference in the world around them.”

LGBTQ+ community invited to upcoming lavender graduation

Historically, LGBTQ+ people have not been able to celebrate graduation with their partners or chosen family. Thus, lavender graduations were born. Serving as an alternative to traditional ceremonies, lavender graduations allow LGBTQ+ students to openly celebrate their achievements without fear of retribution or being outed to friends and family. All LGBTQ+ students are welcome to participate in this year’s ceremony, which will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. April 3 in Campus Center Room 450C. Students may invite whomever they choose, and all members of the IUPUI LGBTQ+ community are welcome to attend. Registration closes March 26.

IUPUI gathers books for Indy Reads

The University Writing Center is hosting its annual book drive, which is taking place the entire month of March. The books will be donated to local independent bookstore Indy Reads Books. All revenue from the bookstore goes directly to nonprofit organization Indy Reads, which promotes literacy of adults and families in Central Indiana. Books can be dropped off in Cavanaugh Hall Room 427 and University Library Room 2125.

Nominate female leaders on campus

If you are involved in this campus, chances are you know a woman making a difference on it through her leadership skills. Nominate her for the 2018 Women’s History Month Leadership Awards, with which outstanding woman-identified faculty, staff and student leaders will be recognized. A reception will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, in Campus Center Room 450C.

Supporting the next generation of research

University Library and the Ruth Lilly Medical Library are proud to cosponsor the Next Generation Researcher Fellowship Program. This program was developed for early-career researchers, such as graduate students, postdocs, research scientists and early-career faculty, to provide exposure, support and training to explore open science practices and tools.

In addition to formal training opportunities through The Carpentries and guest speakers, there will be time to explore tools and strategies applicable to applicant’s field of research.

The fellowship will kick off with a resource fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 in Campus Center Room 450B. Representatives from across IUPUI will be available to talk about the services they offer specific to early-career researchers, as well as opportunities for professional and research development. Register now.

Don’t miss this Liberal Arts Talk

Liberal Arts Talks will be presenting Didier Bertrand: “From Albert Camus to Kamel Daoud: The Meursault Investigation Controversy” from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 23, in Campus Center Room 405. Who was the man Meursault killed on a beach in Albert Camus’s “The Stranger”? Kamel Daoud, an Algerian journalist and social critic, sought justice for the unnamed character when revisiting Camus’ absurd universe in his novel, “The Meursault Investigation.” This presentation will discuss the extent to which Daoud’s novel was successful.

No issue next week

There will be no issue of Inside IUPUI next week due to spring break. From all of us at the Inside IUPUI team, we hope you have a fantastic break!