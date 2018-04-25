Job Framework Redesign Project listening sessions begin May 17

In February, Human Resources announced the Job Framework Redesign Project: a review and redesign of Indiana University’s classification structure for appointed staff positions. Using universitywide input, the project will retire current classification structures and create a job framework that is clear, consistent and transparent.

Employees are encouraged to attend special listening sessions to hear more about the project, see an example of how the new framework is constructed and learn how it benefits staff at IU.

Sessions begin May 17 and take place at IU Bloomington, IUPUI, IU South Bend and IU Northwest. They are not mandatory but are intended to help employees understand the new framework and prepare for the transition. Each hourlong session will be hosted by members of the Human Resources Compensation team and will include time for related questions. Interested employees need attend only one session, as each session will feature the same material.

Sessions on the IU Bloomington campus will be from 9 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m. May 17 in the IMU’s Dogwood Room. Sessions on the IUPUI campus will be from 9 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 22 in Campus Center Room 450B. The session at IU Northwest will be 1 to 2 p.m. on May 30 in the Anderson Library Conference Center Room 105 ABC, while the session at IU South Bend will be on May 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Alumni Room. Visit hr.iu.edu/redesign/news.html#listen to add a session to your calendar.

No RSVP is required, but seating is limited. Can’t attend? A recording will be made available this summer and the tour continues this fall with more sessions at additional locations, including more regional campuses.

Faculty Academy on Excellence in Teaching names 20 new members

Twenty faculty members from IU campuses across the state were selected to the Faculty Academy on Excellence in Teaching Class of 2018. The new members join a group of more than 600 IU faculty members chosen since the academy’s inception in 1989.

The academy awards membership to IU faculty members who have demonstrated their exceptional commitment to teaching and learning through areas of self-evaluation, course preparation, research, instructional skills and student impact.

During the academy’s 30th Annual Retreat May 18 to 20, members, retreat guests, university administrators and IU faculty from all IU campuses will come together to honor 20 IU faculty members who received membership.

IU South Bend student first Goldwater Scholar in campus history

Phillip Marmorino.Photo courtesy of IU South Bend

Phillip Marmorino has made history at Indiana University South Bend. The junior from South Bend has been named the first Goldwater Scholar in campus history. He is one of 211 Goldwater Scholars recently named in the nation, one of only seven in Indiana and the only one from Indiana University.

Goldwater Scholars are selected each year from over 2,000 colleges and universities based on academic merit in the fields of natural sciences, mathematics and engineering. Winners are given scholarships up to $7,500 per year. The scholarships are considered the most prestigious undergraduate scholarships in the natural sciences, mathematics and engineering in America.

Marmorino is a double major in math and physics at IU South Bend, with the goal of going to graduate school to earn a Ph.D. in theoretical mathematics and teach at the university level. He is particularly interested in the theoretical aspects of number theory, combinatorics and algebra. He was home-schooled in South Bend and began taking classes at IU South Bend at a young age, nearly six years ago. His father, Matthew Marmorino, is associate professor of chemistry at IU South Bend.

IUPUI launches 50th anniversary website

After months of hard work by campus and community partners, IUPUI has launched its 50th Anniversary website. In one comprehensive location, visitors can find the event calendar, browse through campus history on the timeline and share their IUPUI stories in honor of the campus’s golden anniversary.

IUPUI’s celebratory year officially starts July 1, 2018, when more 50th anniversary content will be available.

Reminder: Primary election is May 8

The primary election is Tuesday, May 8. If you’re unsure whether you’re already registered to vote, or if you want to check your status or find your polling place, visit indianavoters.in.gov.

All IU employees are encouraged to exercise their right to vote. Additional information about voting hours and employee schedules can be found in IU’s voting and court duty policy.

HELPnet renamed UITS TechSelect

UITS TechSelect, formerly known as HELPnet Technology Services, provides both cost-recovery and generally funded IT services to the university at large.

UITS TechSelect assists in the technological needs of individuals, academic programs, research centers and institutes, auxiliary units, and external public and private agencies supporting the goals of IU. Staff now serve over 80 departments and 3,500 people across IUPUI and IU Bloomington for departmental IT support. Its customer base has expanded to include supporting all missions of the university, prompting the name change.

No summer break for shuttle between Bloomington and Indianapolis

The campus commute shuttle will continue throughout the summer. Photo by Eric Rudd, IU Communications

The intercampus shuttle service connecting IU Bloomington and Indianapolis will continue its regular schedule throughout the summer, easing the way for students, faculty and staff during what is expected to be a busy construction season along State Road 37.

A shuttles ticket is $12 one way, and reservations must be made online to use the service. Review the schedule and secure a seat at www.campuscommute.com.

Apply now to be Core Fulbright U.S. Scholar

The competition for the 2019-20 Core Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is now open. The program sends more than 500 American scholars and professionals annually to more than 125 countries, where they lecture and/or conduct research in a wide variety of academic and professional fields.

A few facts to keep in mind for applicants:

Grant lengths vary and are specified in the award description.

Grant benefits vary but generally include travel and living expenses for the awardee and accompanying dependents.

The program is open to all U.S. citizens. Permanent residents are not eligible.

The application deadline is Aug. 1, 2018.

