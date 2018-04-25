Indiana University to award more than 21,000 degrees on seven campuses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University will award more than 21,000 degrees during commencement ceremonies at its seven campuses May 4 to 12.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie will preside over seven IU commencement ceremonies.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie will preside over the ceremonies, at which 20,499 graduates will be recognized. Some graduates have earned more than one degree.

Graduates come from all 92 counties in Indiana, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and 136 countries. Some 69.2 percent of graduates are Indiana residents, 55.4 percent are women, and 22.2 percent are first-generation college students. Underrepresented minorities constitute 15.4 percent of graduates, and 10.3 percent are international students.

The graduate and undergraduate ceremonies at IU Bloomington will have featured commencement speakers, and several campuses will present honorary degrees.

John Hennessy, executive chairman of Google parent company Alphabet and president emeritus of Stanford University, will speak during the IU Bloomington graduate commencement ceremony May 4. Paul Tash, an IU alumnus who is chairman and CEO of the Tampa Bay Times and Times Publishing Co., will speak at the IU Bloomington undergraduate ceremony on May 5.

Graphic by Samantha Thompson, IU Communications

A’Lelia Bundles, an award-winning author, news producer and lecturer, will speak at the IUPUI ceremony on May 12. Bundles is the great-great-granddaughter of entrepreneur, social activist and influential philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker.

Commencement information by campus:

IU Bloomington graduate commencement ceremony: 3 p.m. Friday, May 4, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The campus will award 9,844 degrees, including 2,156 master’s degrees, 536 doctoral degrees and 12 specialist degrees. IU Bloomington undergraduate commencement ceremony: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, Memorial Stadium. The campus will award 7,138 bachelor’s degrees and two associate degrees.

IUPUI, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, Lucas Oil Stadium. The campus will award 6,940 degrees: 817 doctoral degrees, 1,580 master’s degrees, 4,471 bachelor’s degrees and 72 associate degrees. The IUPUI total includes 1,662 Purdue University degrees as well as 280 degrees awarded to graduates of Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus. IUPUC graduates may attend the Indianapolis ceremony as well as a separate celebration at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Columbus East High School.

IU Southeast, 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 7, Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The campus will award 961 degrees: 854 bachelor’s degrees, 104 master’s degrees and three associate degrees.

IU Kokomo, 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Kokomo Event and Conference Center. The campus will award 658 degrees: 597 bachelor’s degrees, 49 master’s degrees and 12 associate degrees.

IU South Bend, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, Joyce Center at the University of Notre Dame. The campus will award 1,035 degrees: 858 bachelor’s degrees, 164 master’s degrees and 13 associate degrees.

IU Northwest, 4 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at the Genesis Convention Center, Gary. The campus will award 777 degrees: 638 bachelor’s degrees, 90 master’s degrees and 49 associate degrees.

IU East, 6 p.m. Friday, May 11, Tiernan Center, Richmond. The campus will award 831 degrees: 801 bachelor’s degrees and 30 master’s degrees.