Around IUPUI

IUPUI launches 50th Anniversary website

After months of hard work by campus and community partners, IUPUI is proud to announce the launch of its 50th Anniversary website. In one comprehensive location, visitors can find the event calendar, browse through campus history on the timeline and even share their IUPUI stories in honor of the campus’s golden anniversary.

The official start date of IUPUI’s celebratory year is July 1, when more 50th Anniversary content will be available. Follow @IUPUI on Twitter and Instagram, and like IUPUI on Facebook for more information and to help share and engage with IUPUI’s biggest celebration yet.

IU Simon Cancer Center chosen for federal initiative

The IU Simon Cancer Center has been chosen as one of 22 centers nationwide to be part of a federally funded initiative to reduce tobacco use by cancer patients. The grant, which stretches over two years and totals $500,000, comes from the National Cancer Institute and is intended for the Cancer Center Cessation Initiative. The purpose is to expand existing efforts to assist patients who are smokers to quit using tobacco. You can get all the details on the grant at the IU Simon Cancer Center website.

Don’t miss The Moving Company’s big performance

This month, The Moving Company at IUPUI will be presenting its show “The Journey Continues.” The Moving Company at IUPUI is a nonprofit organization formed in 1983 to give IUPUI students a performance outlet while also fulfilling credits needed for the IUPUI dance minor.

The show celebrates the steps we take each day to move forward in our lives. Works will include choreography from students as well as director Paige Prill Craigie, MoCo alumni Adrienne Jackson and Justine Jack St. John, and Moving Company founder Margot Faught. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at the Laikin Auditorium of the Arthur M. Glick Jewish Community Center. Tickets will be $10 at the door, or you can grab your tickets online. Don’t forget, it’s free to IUPUI students!

Celebrate Autism Awareness Month at the eighth annual HANDS in Autism Art Expo!

Put on by the HANDS in Autism Interdisciplinary Training and Resource Center, this art expo is designed to provide a glimpse into the perspectives of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder who utilize art as a means of expression given some of the social and communicative challenges that ASD presents.

Meet the featured artists during the “Evening of the Arts” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 26 or visit the expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27. Events will take place at the Simon Family Tower Atrium at Riley Hospital for Children. They are free and open to the public.

Give us your best with Photo Caption Contest

Each month, the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives department of University Library holds a Photo Caption Contest. The aim is simple: Come up with the funniest caption for the monthly photo, plucked from IUPUI’s enormous collection. The winner will receive a fabulous prize, and the contest is open to students, faculty and staff. Try your hand at this month’s photo!