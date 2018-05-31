Seven candidates on Indiana University alumni trustee ballot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Seven candidates are running for the Indiana University Board of Trustees seat open this year. Voting by alumni will begin June 1 and continue until 10 a.m. EDT June 30.

In accordance with state law, the annual election is conducted by the dean of University Libraries on the Bloomington campus with assistance from the IU Alumni Association.

Degree-holders from all IU campuses are eligible to vote for the trustee position. IU graduates elect three of the nine trustees, one each year for a three-year term. The remaining six trustees, including the student board member, are appointed by Indiana’s governor.

Candidates for the trustee seat this year are:

Jay Asdell, South Bend, Indiana, Doctor of Dental Surgery, 1983.

Connor J. Caudill, Indianapolis, Bachelor of Science, 2012.

Philip N. Eskew Jr., Bloomington, Doctor of Medicine, 1970.

Robert L. Forste, Columbus, Indiana, Bachelor of Arts, 1968; Doctor of Medicine, 1971.

Jefferson Shreve, Indianapolis, Bachelor of Arts, 1989.

Donna B. Spears, Richmond, Indiana, Associate of Science in dental hygiene, 1978; Bachelor of Science, 1979; and Master of Public Administration, 1981.

Craig D. Wells, Franklin, Indiana, Bachelor of Science, 1994; and Master of Business Administration, 2002.

For more information about the candidates or to vote online, visit the Trustee Election website. Paper ballots are available upon request by calling 812-855-6610.

The Board of Trustees is Indiana University’s governing board, its legal owner and final authority.

The IU Alumni Association is dedicated to serving the university and its diverse alumni, students and friends. As one of the nation’s largest alumni organizations, serving more than 650,000 graduates worldwide, the IUAA provides many programs and services to its members, nonmember alumni and the university. For more information, call 800-824-3044.