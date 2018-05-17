Around IUPUI

Chancellor Nasser Paydar delivers the State of the Campus Nov. 7 at the Campus Center Theatre.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications

50th Anniversary Event Fund announced

IUPUI will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a campus from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019. During this time, a series of campuswide signature anniversary events is planned, each designed to help us honor our past, celebrate our present and envision our future. Academic and support units also have numerous events planned throughout the 50th Anniversary year, including both recurring annual traditions and specific events designed to focus on this important milestone in IUPUI’s development.

To assist units with plans to showcase the contributions and progress of IUPUI over the last 50 years, as well as highlight the goals and aspirations that will lead IUPUI into the future, the 50th Anniversary Event Fund has been established.

Inside IUPUI scheduling

Inside IUPUI will be published monthly for June and July. The issues are slated for June 14 and July 12. We’ll return to weekly issues Aug. 16.

Submit faculty proposals by July 16 for 2018-19 MURI team project awards

Faculty members must submit team-research proposals for the Multidisciplinary Undergraduate Research Institute for the 2018-19 academic year by July 16. MURI facilitates the creation and support of multidisciplinary research teams consisting of undergraduate students, graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, senior staff and faculty members.

Projects must represent two or more disciplines and should offer undergraduate students the opportunity to engage in a substantive investigative experience focused on a significant research problem. This is a unique opportunity provided to IUPUI faculty and researchers for mentoring students while conducting pilot projects or testing new techniques and designs. Students receive a $1,000 (academic year) or $3,200 (summer) research stipend. The mentors receive up to $2,000 for research supplies or equipment. MURI is funded through a partnership between the Center for Research and Learning and the School of Engineering and Technology. A $500 supplement will be provided only to co-mentors who are graduate students.

MURI project proposals are submitted by the primary mentor. After peer review, a brief description of approved MURI projects will be posted on the Center for Research and Learning website. Students interested in participating on a MURI team will apply to the mentors directly by the posted deadlines. Once the mentors have decided on their teams, they will forward the student names to the Center for Research and Learning, which then will ask the students for additional application information.

New cohort selected for IUPUI Next Generation 2.0 leadership program

A 20-member cohort has been selected for the fourth round of the IUPUI Next Generation 2.0 leadership development program. Eight faculty and 12 staff members were selected in April by the Advisory Board.

Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, standing at the podium, talks to the new IUPUI Next Generation 2.0 cohort.Photo provided by Karen Lee, director of academic affairs and strategic initiatives

The cohort members will begin with an orientation this month and then start a nine-month curriculum in September that focuses on the development of leadership skills and understanding contemporary issues in higher education. Participants will also have the opportunity to identify, plan and implement a capstone project, either individually or in a group, that responds to an identified need of their department, the IUPUI campus or the Indianapolis community.

The Next Generation 2.0 program, supported by the Office of Academic Affairs, encourages IUPUI faculty and professional staff who are women and/or members of underrepresented populations interested in seeking leadership opportunities at IUPUI or professional development to enhance their current roles. This program directly addresses the IUPUI Strategic Plan goals to “develop our faculty and staff” and to “promote an inclusive campus climate.”

Welcoming Campus Initiative project focuses on hospitable habits

Hundreds of IUPUI faculty, staff, administrators and students learned about the value of a smile – an expression of gratitude and kindness – at seminar luncheons that were part of a project funded by the Welcoming Campus Initiative.

The last of the luncheons this academic year took place April 25 at the Campus Center. The luncheons were free and open to faculty, staff, administrators and students.

The Welcoming Campus Initiative provides internal grants of up to $25,000, with a match by the proposing unit, to support the implementation of projects.

National Training Academy to Combat HIV Criminalization to be held at IUPUI

On June 3-6, 300 advocates, activists, researchers and community leaders will meet in University Tower and Hine Hall to participate in HIV is Not a Crime III, the third national training academy to mobilize state-level advocacy to end HIV-related criminalization.

Thirty-three states, including Indiana, and several jurisdictions globally, have outdated HIV-specific statutes that apply to people living with HIV. These laws unjustly penalize any alleged or perceived HIV exposure, regardless of intent to harm or risks therein.

The Sero Project and Positive Women’s Network-USA, the two largest national networks of people living with HIV organize the training, which will include a Black United Leadership pre-institute on June 1 and 2 to train the next generation of black advocates to address HIV criminalization reform.

Participants will include advocates, many living with HIV, from over 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Belize, Germany and England.

Sociology associate professor Carrie Foote has been living with HIV for 30 years and chairs the HIV Modernization Movement-Indiana, which aims to modernize Indiana’s HIV criminal laws.