Family coming to town? 5 fun ways to keep them busy before commencement, moving out

Indianapolis offers loads of fine and casual dining to tickle everyone’s taste buds.Photo by Tim Brouk, IU Communications

Whether your parents are coming to town for IUPUI commencement or just to help you move out, you’re going to need some ideas to keep them busy. Here are some favorites with a little something for everyone.

For the food aficionado

Indianapolis is not short on dining options. Our staff recommends brunch at the James Beard-nominated Milktooth. Or try the Indianapolis City Market. With its variety of food stalls, it’s a great way for everyone to get something they like. No need to agree on just one restaurant!

Bonus: Head to the market May 4 for First Friday and add art and music to your plate.

Walking at commencement? How about a walk downtown with friends and family first?Photo by Eric Rudd, IU Communications

For the movie maven

Three words: Avengers. On. IMAX. We can’t think of a better way to see the action than on the Indiana State Museum’s gigantic screen.

For the nature nut

There’s always White River State Park just off campus. Farther afield is Eagle Creek Park where, for $5, you have plenty of hiking, birdwatching, boating and more. If you like your nature tamer, tiptoe through the tulips at Newfields’ Hello Spring and maybe pick up a Mother’s Day gift while you’re at it.

Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians.

For the sports fan

Take ‘em out to the ballgame, and let Mom and Dad buy you some Cracker Jack. The Indianapolis Indians play at Victory Field May 3-6 and May 11-13. If the national pastime isn’t how you – ahem – roll, Naptown Roller Derby is hosting Star Wars Night May 5.

For the history buff

Indianapolis has more war memorials than any U.S. city other than Washington, D.C., so you aren’t short of options. VisitIndy.com has a great list, including the USS Indianapolis Memorial along the canal. You can also check out the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site or cruise through history at Crown Hill Cemetery, where you can visit Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley for the memorial and the hilltop view. Tours are also available. Just be respectful, as it is a working cemetery.

Still need ideas? Try VisitIndy.com.