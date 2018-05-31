Nan Goggin named dean of the Herron School of Art and Design

Founded in 1902, the Herron School of Art and Design is the premier accredited professional school of art and design in the state of Indiana.Liz Kaye, IU Communications

INDIANAPOLIS – Nan Goggin has been named dean of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI effective July 1, subject to approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

Goggin previously served as the director of the School of Art and Design at the University of Illinois, overseeing all personnel, resource allocation and strategic planning for the school’s studio, design, art history and art education divisions.

“Nan Goggin brings an exceptional set of skills and experience to the Herron School of Art and Design,” IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar said. “Her energy, enthusiasm and passion about the arts, coupled with her extensive leadership experience, will help her build on the strong foundation laid by Dean Valerie Eickmeier, moving the school forward and creating new, innovative opportunities for student learning, research and engagement with the community.”

At Illinois, Goggin helped build the school’s first alumni database, brought in multiple million-dollar donations and strengthened faculty governance by creating opportunities for a wider voice in decision-making processes.

With her leadership, the school focused on campus research and curriculum collaborations by facilitating interdisciplinary initiatives that included the English and computer science departments and the colleges of media, engineering and education. She also served as interim head of the university’s landscape architecture department, the first degree-granting program of its kind in the country.

In her role as a commissioner for accreditation for the National Association of Schools of Art and Design and a past board member on the National Council of Arts Administrators, Goggin engaged with some of the best educational institutions in the country, gaining valuable insight into best practices and operations.

“I am excited to be selected as the next dean of the Herron School of Art and Design,” Goggin said. “My past roles have helped me create a broader perspective on the role of arts education, and I am proud to have been given the opportunity to work with the wonderful faculty and staff at Herron, known for its excellent undergraduate education.

“My goal will be to uphold that reputation while strengthening Herron’s stature in scholarship and research nationally.”

Goggin currently serves as a visiting professor at American University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, teaching senior design courses to a multinational population. Prior to that, she was a consultant to an elementary school in Champaign, Illinois, helping to create new curricula as it moved toward becoming an art magnet school.

“Those experiences deepened my resolve to continue working to increase diversity and the importance of the arts in all core curricula,” Goggin said. “I look forward to the opportunity to apply some of those principles at Herron, where civic engagement and community partnerships are a source of pride.”

Goggin received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking from Michigan State University and held a fellowship from Western Michigan University. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in printmaking from the University of Florida.