Skip to main content
News at IU Indiana University

IUPUI shows its pride

Jun 13, 2018

Description of the following video:

[Words appear: IUPUI presents]

[Video: IUPUI students, faculty and staff wear white T-shirts that read “We are IUPUI,” with rainbow letters at 2018 Indy Pride Parade.]

[Video: Parade participants march along Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.]

[Video: Various scenes of downtown Indianapolis including restaurants and stores, as well as parade spectators.]

[Sound: A high energy song plays in the background of the video. There are no words.]

[Words appear: IUPUI]
[Words appear: Fulfilling the promise]
[Words appear: iu.edu]

[END OF TRANSCRIPT]

More than 60 Jaguars celebrated the LGBTQ community on Saturday by walking in the 2018 Indy Pride parade. Faculty, staff and students donned “We are IUPUI” T-shirts while marching along Massachusetts Avenue.

IUPUI hosted two booths at the Pride Festival in Military Park, distributing informational flyers about services that the IUPUI LGBTQ+ Center offers to faculty, staff and students. Swag such as headbands, rainbow streamers and candy was also shared with parade participants, enhancing IUPUI’s presence as part of the annual parade.

Two female students wearing 'We are IUPUI' shirts, holding hands, with Indy skyline in background.
IUPUI students participate in the Indy Pride parade along Massachusetts Avenue.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
A female IUPUI student wears an 'I am IUPUI' shirt and dances with rainbow streamers.
An IUPUI student dances with rainbow streamers during the Indy Pride parade.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
IUPUI students high-five parade spectators along Massachusetts Avenue.
IUPUI students high-five spectators along Massachusetts Avenue during the Indy Pride parade.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
IUPUI supporters march along Massachusetts Avenue during the Indy Pride parade.
IUPUI supporters march along Massachusetts Avenue during the Indy Pride parade.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
IUPUI mascot Jazzy dresses up in rainbow streamers in honor of Indy Pride.
IUPUI mascot Jazzy dresses up in rainbow streamers in honor of Indy Pride.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag, sways in the wind.
The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag, sways in the wind at the Indy Pride parade.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
Three IUPUI staff members work an IUPUI booth at the Indy Pride Festival.
Three staff members work an IUPUI booth at the Indy Pride Festival.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
Two Indy Pride ambassadors at the Indy Pride Festival.
Two Indy Pride ambassadors at the Indy Pride Festival.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett poses for a selfie at the Indy Pride Festival.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett poses for a selfie at the Indy Pride Festival.Photo by Liz Kaye, IU Communications
Explore media resources

Filed under:

Diversity Inside IUPUI LGBTQ
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

Science and Technology

Luddy professor’s VR app brings ancient worlds to life

News at IU  