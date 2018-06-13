IUPUI shows its pride

Description of the following video:
More than 60 Jaguars celebrated the LGBTQ community on Saturday by walking in the 2018 Indy Pride parade. Faculty, staff and students donned “We are IUPUI” T-shirts while marching along Massachusetts Avenue.
IUPUI hosted two booths at the Pride Festival in Military Park, distributing informational flyers about services that the IUPUI LGBTQ+ Center offers to faculty, staff and students. Swag such as headbands, rainbow streamers and candy was also shared with parade participants, enhancing IUPUI’s presence as part of the annual parade.