Kelley School’s Marjorie Lyles selected to lead renowned Academy of International Business

INDIANAPOLIS – Marjorie A. Lyles has been selected to lead a top association of scholars and specialists in international business. Lyles is a professor of international strategic management, Chancellor’s Professor and the OneAmerica Chair in Business Administration at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business on the IUPUI campus.

Lyles’ appointment as president-elect of the Academy of International Business begins July 1.

In 2005, she was inducted to the prestigious position of Academy of International Business fellow. Fellows are recognized for their outstanding contributions to the scholarly development of the field of international business. Lyles also serves as an area editor for the academy’s Journal of International Business Studies.

The academy has nearly 3,400 members in 94 countries across the world, including scholars from global academic institutions as well as consultants, researchers and government representatives.

“I am honored and delighted to serve as president for the Academy of International Business,” Lyles said. “This association has been dear to my heart throughout my career. I look forward to helping it expand its membership across the globe, as well as to contributing to research and networking amongst scholars on the topic of international business.”

“Professor Lyles is a leading scholar in international business,” said Ken Carow, executive associate dean for the Kelley School of Business in Indianapolis. “Since fall 1977, she has participated in two National Science Foundation grants and published 77 peer-reviewed publications, 24 book chapters, two books and 10 pedagogical publications.

“Her extensive service in professional societies and on editorial boards for management journals, her significant contribution to teaching, and her tremendous work on the expansion of international partnerships at Indiana University are laudable. Professor Lyles will bring her considerable skills to expanding the importance and impact of the Academy of International Business.”

In addition to her service to the academy, Lyles is past president of the Strategic Management Society, a prestigious global society that promotes superior research and practice in the field of strategic management. She is the first female president in the society’s 33-year history.

Hired by the Kelley School in 1977, Lyles is also the school’s first female management professor. Her teaching and research are focused on emerging markets, global strategic management, organizational learning, strategic planning systems and cooperative strategies.

Lyles is among the first U.S. business scholars to focus on China, beginning in the mid-1980s when she consulted for the U.S. Department of Commerce in Dalian, China. Lyles has led Evening MBA students on business consulting trips to China and emerging economies for the past two decades, including countries such as Brazil, Russia, Liberia and South Africa.

She was recognized as a Chancellor’s Professor, the most notable appointment a faculty member can attain at IUPUI, and she received the IU president’s John Ryan Award for Distinguished Contributions to International Programs and Studies for her work internationally.

