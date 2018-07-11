IUPUI’s 50th Anniversary celebration has begun

Students in 1980 hang out by Cavanaugh Hall.Photo courtesy of University Archives

As of July 1, IUPUI’s yearlong 50th Anniversary celebration is officially underway.

Now through the summer of 2019, IUPUI will celebrate its 1969 establishment with special events and campaigns.

A recent meeting announced three “tent pole” events aimed at faculty, staff, students, alumni and the community and designed to honor IUPUI’s past, celebrate the present and envision the university’s future. The IUPUI Fall Kickoff Celebration will occur during Weeks of Welcome, at 2 p.m. Aug. 24 in Hine Hall Auditorium. It will be followed by an IUPUI talent showcase and live concert lasting into the evening.

Professor Ray Dault, center, back row, stands with some of his students at a display in 1977. Dault, who passed away in 2009, was a leader in the Department of Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management, which is now within the School of Physical Education and Tourism Management.Photo courtesy of University Archives

“We hope it will engage the entire campus community,” said Christine Fitzpatrick, IUPUI’s chief of staff. “There’s a lot of energy around these events. We’ve been talking about and planning this anniversary for two years, and we are thrilled it’s coming to fruition. This will celebrate where we’ve come from, where we are and where we’re headed.”

Annual events like September’s IUPUI Regatta, March’s Jagathon Dance Marathon, and April’s Spirit of Philanthropy lunch and Chancellor’s Honors Convocation will have a 50th Anniversary flavor this upcoming academic year.

Birthday Bash, Jan. 24

IUPUI celebrates its actual 50th birthday Jan. 24 and will be marking the occasion with a Birthday Bash. This was the date in 1969 that Indiana University trustees voted on an organized Indianapolis campus. The day will include Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar’s Report to the Community in the morning. Other events will take place throughout the day, with a plan to include second- and third-shift staff members. And of course, there will be birthday cake.

50th Anniversary Event Fund

There is still time to use the IUPUI 50th Anniversary Event Fund for your program’s next event. To be considered for funding, the event must support the themes and goals of the 50th Anniversary, adhere to university policies and guidelines, and target IUPUI audiences such as students, staff, faculty and community stakeholders. The events should be innovative and visionary while making an impact, according to fund guidelines.

The event must take place before June 30, 2019, to be considered. Events that meet these criteria will be awarded $2,500. Some funds have already been awarded. Hundley recommended making requests by Aug. 1, before the $50,000 in available funding is depleted. Programs can apply only once.

Tell us about your IUPUI story

In the spirit of IUPUI’s yearlong celebration, faculty and staff members are encouraged to share their stories on the 50th Anniversary website. Old photos with the recollections are encouraged and will be featured on the “Your Stories” page.

If you’d like to share a shorter memory or simply join in on the IUPUI 50th Anniversary conversation, use #MyIUPUI on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to be posted on the 50th Anniversary tag board, which is already filling up.

For 50th Anniversary branding materials or graphics, check out the promotional tool kit.

Closing event, May 31

With community engagement in mind, this afternoon event is expected to take place on the Indiana Central Canal near Military Park and the Eiteljorg Museum. A successful 50th year will be celebrated, and it will also springboard into Indiana University’s and Indianapolis’ bicentennial celebrations.