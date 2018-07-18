Skip to main content
Social in the city

Jul 18, 2018

The dog days of summer haven’t been able to slow down engagement on IUPUI’s social media channels.

Whether it’s capturing the most perfect Indy sunset photo for Instagram or flying drones high atop the campus for a mesmerizing Facebook video, Jaguars can’t seem to help themselves from liking and sharing @IUPUI’s latest tweets and posts, especially when they highlight Indianapolis.

Here are just a few of the top posts from the summer months:

Twitter

A drone montage of an Indy sunset garnered nearly 4,000 views.

Screenshot of an IUPUI tweet showing a sunset over Indianapolis.

Instagram

A beauty shot of Indy’s canal at sunset was liked by over 1,400 followers.

Screenshot of an IUPUI Instagram post showing a sunset over the Indianapolis canal.

Facebook

A video announcing the official opening of Michigan Street on campus was watched by over 4,000 people.

Screenshot of an IUPUI Facebook post showing the reopening of Michigan Street on IUPUI's campus

Make sure to follow IUPUI on social media for the latest in Jaguar news and gorgeous Indy scenery.

Bicentennial Priority: A Commitment to Student Success JagNews Student Experience
