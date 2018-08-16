Around IUPUI

Image courtesy of IU Communications

50 isn’t too old to rock

Campus will be full of activity Aug. 24 for the first IUPUI Fall Kickoff Celebration. A new academic year is always worth celebrating, but this is the university’s 50th anniversary, so a big blast to get the year rolling is needed. From 2 to 9 p.m., various campus areas will host live entertainment, food and activities. Already announced is a Jaguar spirit festival at 2 p.m. in Hine Hall to get things started; a block party and food trucks around North Hall; a concert from Atlas Genius and Indianapolis’ own Dream Chief on Lockefield Green; and a talent show featuring students, staff and faculty members.

Closed parking lots for move-in weekend

Thousands of new students’ academic journey will start this weekend when they move into their residence halls and campus apartments, which means some parking lots will be closed to give them – and their parents – some room to haul in all of the clothes, toiletries and Bob Marley “Legend” posters.

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 17 and 18, lots 54, 63 and 71 will be closed, while lots 69 and 92 will be partially closed.

Throughout the move-in process, and to minimize disruption to you, your EM permit will continue to be available for use in the Barnhill, Sports, Blackford and Gateway parking garages through Sunday, Aug. 19. Also, remember that your EM permit is always valid in any ST surface space.

Archives’ crazy caption of the month

“Hold still, dummy!”Photo courtesy of University Archives

Enter your captions for the August IUPUI Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest for the photo shown here. You may win a “Fabulous Prize.”

Congratulations to Matt Hinsman for winning last month’s contest with his caption: “Coach recruited you from the soccer team, didn’t he?” He obviously spent his July watching World Cup matches. He wins the Fabulous Prize!

Awards galore

Several of IUPUI’s fine faculty and staff members won awards this summer. Here are just a few of these brilliant men and women’s latest accomplishments and accolades:

Gil Latz, associate vice chancellor for international affairs at IUPUI and associate vice president for international affairs at Indiana University, has been honored as the inaugural recipient of the Global Citizen Award from Texas Tech University.

Aaron Ganci, associate professor of visual communication design in the Herron School of Art and Design, received a web accessibility grant from Teach Access, an organization consisting of members of higher education, the technology industry and advocates for accessibility. The grant will be implemented in his class on digital experience design, which is a collaboration with a class of computer science students. Teams of students will design and develop apps from scratch in six weeks – from research to idea to design to code prototype. The accessibility lessons will be introduced early in the class, so students will plan and design their app with accessibility as a foundation.

Sandy Sasso – rabbi emerita of congregation Beth-El Zedeck, director of the Religion, Spirituality and the Arts Initiative at the IUPUI Arts and Humanities Institute, and an IUPUI board of advisors’ member – received the 2018 Regional Indiana Authors Award of $7,500 last month. The honor also includes a $2,500 grant to go to a public library of her choice on behalf of the Library Foundation. Sasso and her fellow Indiana Authors Award winners will be honored at the Meet an Author, Be an Author event slated for Oct. 13 at the Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

IUPUI police lieutenant Heather Braun was selected to receive the 2018 National Association of Clery Compliance Officers and Professionals Clery Compliance Officer of the Year 4-Year Institution Award. The Clery Act is a consumer protection law that aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics. Braun received the honor July 20 at the organization’s national banquet in Baltimore.

New faces, new spaces

This month, IUPUI welcomed dozens of new staff and faculty members. Let’s meet a few:

Andrew “AJ” Young started Aug. 6 as the new director of the LGTBQ+ Center. His Ph.D. from Temple University and teaching experience in sociology and women’s and gender studies made him a clear candidate. Young’s research career focused on gender and sexuality in culture, specifically how queer and transgender identities are experienced, represented and negotiated in popular culture, sports and organizations.

Kevin McCracken was named director of adaptive educational services for the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Most recently, McCracken served as associate director for graduate admissions, alumni affairs and community engagement at IUPUC. He has developed an impressive career in community mental health services as well.

Aliza Frame.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Office of International Affairs

Aliza Frame was welcomed Aug. 1 as the new director of international student and scholar services for the Office of International Affairs. The position provides leadership for the development and delivery of services and programs in support of international students and scholars. Frame comes to IUPUI from DePauw University, where she served as director of international student services and student immigration advocate within DePauw’s Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

Seeking faculty and staff mentors

The Advancing Women Mentoring Program is looking for current faculty and staff mentors to “educate participants on issues pertaining to the role of women in society and to empower individuals toward success.” Mentors will serve for the 2018-19 academic year. The application deadline is Monday, Aug. 20. The program is made possible through a partnership between Campus Center and Student Experiences and the Office for Women.