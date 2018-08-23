Around IUPUI

The Department of Music and Arts Technology is seeking string players for the IUPUI Music Academy.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Bring the strings

The IUPUI Music Academy is seeking string players to fill out its adult ensembles for the fall. Violin, viola, cello and bass players are needed by Sept. 7, the first meeting of the fall. Sessions are Friday evenings at the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex, Room 060.

Beginning-level meetings run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and advanced level goes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The ensembles are run by the Department of Music and Arts Technology.

Find a mentor, become a mentor

The IUPUI Staff Mentoring Program, a recipient of the Welcoming Campus Initiative related to the Investing in Faculty and Staff theme, is accepting applications for the 2018-19 academic year.

A recent IUPUI Staff Survey indicated that one-third of IUPUI staff do not currently have a mentor or coach for professional development. More than half of those without mentorship indicated they wanted someone who could fill the role.

One-on-one mentoring will create an opportunity to expose participants to rich experiences and unique expertise that enhance the mentee’s and mentor’s understanding of various topics, techniques, and skills that foster positive professional and personal growth.

IUPUI full-time staff from all schools or units and all ranks are eligible to apply as mentees or mentors. The mentors will be from a diverse range of ranks and roles. Peer to peer mentoring will be allowed. Applications are due by Sept. 14. Send questions to stmentor@iupui.edu.

An information session will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, in University Hall, Conference Room AD1006.

Wilma Moore’s memory honored with scholarship

An Indiana University alumna and an Indianapolis leader in education, libraries and history, Wilma Moore’s impact was felt in several institutions – IUPUI, the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center at Indiana University, the Indiana Historical Society and Indianapolis public libraries, just to name a few.

Wilma Moore.

Announced about four months after her April 18 death, Moore’s memory will be honored with the Wilma Gibbs Moore Graduate Endowed Scholarship with the goal of making libraries more diverse.

“Mrs. Moore dedicated her life to building a more inclusive history, and, in recognition of that and the 50th anniversary of IUPUI, we would like to keep her legacy alive by building a more inclusive profession in her honor,” said Andrea Copeland, chair of the Department of Library and Information Science.

For information about donating to the scholarship, contact Stacy Zearing, director of development for the School of Informatics and Computing, at szearing@iupui.edu.

Learn Mandarin Chinese

A new Mandarin Chinese beginning course for staff and faculty members will start at noon Sept. 27 at the Confucius Institute in Cavanaugh Hall. The 45-minute class continues Thursday afternoons through Nov. 15.

Mandarin Chinese is the standard and most widely spoken dialect of the Chinese language. As such, Mandarin Chinese is essential for Americans interested in doing business, vacationing or studying in China. As Chinese businesspeople, tourists and scholars travel to the United States in growing numbers, Americans are also finding Mandarin Chinese very useful here at home.

Contact ciindy@iupui.edu for more information.

Writers write and support at the Forum

To promote productivity and well-being, the Forum is offering writing groups in the fall 2018 semester. These groups will provide encouragement, accountability, and a sense of community while requiring a minimal investment of time.

Each writing group will be composed of five writers who will record their time spent writing on a shared, online spreadsheet. A group facilitator will provide weekly email messages and other encouragement. In addition to these online interactions, group members will be invited to attend optional “write-on-site” meetings every other week. The writing groups do not offer feedback on content; instead, they provide a structure to supports regular writing.

The fall 2018 session will run from Sept. 3 to Nov. 30. Membership is open to IUPUI, IUPUC and IU Fort Wayne faculty and staff of all ranks, appointments and disciplines.

For more information, contact theforum@iupui.edu.