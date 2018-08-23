Meet first-year student Carly Butz

Carly Butz, a first-year Herron School of Art and Design student in the Honors College, looks to be a third-generation teacher while enhancing her art skills.Photo by Tim Brouk, Indiana University

Carly Butz will continue her family’s teaching tradition during her IUPUI career.

As an art education major within the Herron School of Art and Design, she will follow in the footsteps of grandfather Bruce Butz and mother, Heather Butz, as educators. But first-year student Carly Butz will combine her passion for working with kids with her art prowess.

An impressive portfolio of paintings, drawings and ceramic pieces has her locked into studio classes, starting with two- and three-dimensional design this semester. The talent will help in the classroom, which will be greatly enhanced thanks to Herron’s many resources.

“They have an awesome woodworking area: the Think It Make It Lab,” said Butz, a Fishers native. “I’ve never been able to work with 3D printers at all, so it will be really cool to learn how to use those.”

Butz is a new member of the Honors College after receiving the Bepko Scholarship along with a Herron scholarship and a Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, which goes to students who will their teaching careers in Indiana.

“I love working with kids,” said Butz, who worked as a camp counselor at Conner Prairie this summer. “I’ve had teachers inspire me, and I’ve seen how much teachers can make a difference in students’ lives.”

Butz sees high school or junior high school as her destination to teach art. After absorbing the love of education from her family and the expertise from Herron faculty, she will be ready to mold the next generation of young artists.