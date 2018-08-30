Around IUPUI

Conductor Thomas Wilkins will lead the IU Jacobs School of Music Concert Orchestra’s Leonard Bernstein tribute at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre in downtown Indianapolis.Photo courtesy of IU Jacobs School of Music

IU night at the symphony

The IU Jacobs School of Music Concert Orchestra will open its season in downtown Indianapolis to honor Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. The orchestra will perform the American composer’s masterful 1949 work, “The Age of Anxiety (Symphony No. 2 for piano and orchestra),” along with the overture of “La Gazza Ladra” by Gioachino Rossini and “Fontane di Roma” by Ottorino Respighi.

The 90-piece orchestra will feature Norman Krieger, pianist and IU professor of music, and conductor Thomas Wilkins, who came to IU in 2017 after leading orchestras in Los Angeles and Boston.

Tickets are $30.

Seeking Bepko Community Medallion nominations

The Senior Academy at IUPUI is seeking nominations for the Bepko Community Medallion Award. The award honors a person who has made a significant and ongoing commitment to strengthening the bonds between IUPUI and the community.

Nominating letters should be sent to Senior Academy, 301 University Blvd., Suite 5002, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or via email to sacademy@iupui.edu. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 1.

The award was created by the Senior Academy in 2003.

Student Engagement Roster

If you’re looking for an easier way to give feedback to your students, check out the new Student Engagement Roster. This communication tool, which has replaced the Student Performance Roster, is a new and effective way for faculty to give constructive feedback directly to students.

Through this roster, faculty can provide undergraduates with personalized comments, use canvas integration to organize students based on gradebook columns, send responses out to multiple students at once and find out when students have viewed the feedback given.

Helpful links are offered on the website for those in need of help in getting started using the tool.

Pathways to Success

As part of our Pathways to Success in Community-Engaged and Public Scholarship Series, IUPUI invites all faculty, department chairs and administrators to attend a panel discussion regarding how to get your community engaged research, teaching and service recognized.

Getting recognized for your contributions to scholarly work is necessary for demonstrating excellence and leadership, as well as for establishing a national reputation. Those of us who combine community engagement into our disciplinary research, creative activity, teaching and service, however, may be less aware of all the national, state and university awards out there. In this session, we bring together a group of past and present award recipients, sponsors, and reviewers to discuss opportunities for faculty recognition and outline practical strategies for success.

Participants will have time to ask questions and receive guidance from our distinguished panel.

Anchor Housing update

The IUPUI Anchor Housing program, designed to assist full-time employees with the purchase or improvement of a home in the neighborhoods around campus, has expanded its geographic boundaries and increased the income limits to qualify.

For those who qualify, the program provides a five-year forgivable loan to IUPUI employees to purchase or repair a home within the Near West/River West, Riverside or Ransom Place neighborhood. The funds for this program are limited and will be available until April 30.

Full-time employees who earn up to 120 percent of the area median income (currently $92,640 for a family of four) and are either purchasing a home or making exterior renovations to a home in the designated area around the IUPUI campus may qualify for the program.

In concert with the program, the Office of Community Engagement will host three housing workshops on-campus this fall:

“Dollars and Sense” covers the basic principles of money management and budgeting to help you make the most of your income. It’s ideal for anyone managing a household budget. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 13, University Library, Room 1116.

“Successful Renting” provides the information you need to know before signing a lease. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to know if renting a home is a better financial alternative to owning one. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 20, University Library, Room 1126.

“Understanding Credit” covers the importance of credit, understanding a credit report and tips to improve your credit score. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 27, University Library, Room 1116.

If you plan to attend any of the workshops, be sure to RSVP.