Around IUPUI

Rob Dixon and his saxophone will lead the IUPUI Jazz Ensemble at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Campus Center. The Indy Jazz Fest Jazz Futures, the Indiana All-State Jazz Band and the Heartland Trio are on the bill, too.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Indy Jazz Fest returns to campus

The IUPUI JazzConNEXT event will feature four ensembles from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Campus Center.

The IUPUI Jazz Ensemble featuring Rob Dixon, saxophonist and jazz instructor within IUPUI’s music and arts technology program, will join the Indy Jazz Fest Jazz Futures, the Indiana All-State Jazz Band with saxophonist Tim Warfield, and Heartland Trio – a jazz combo from Bloomington led by bassist Hannah Marks – for an evening of top-notch music.

The concert is part of Indy Jazz Fest and the 10 Days of Regatta countdown.

Athletics launches new website

It’s now easier to follow the Jaguars when they go on the road with the new IUPUI Athletics website, which was launched this month. The new look and user experience is friendlier on mobile devices while still looking great on a desktop or laptop.

As the fall sports programs prepare for Horizon League battle, fans can stop by the new IUPUIJags.com for game updates and scores. The new site also features better analytics, which will serve users well as it evolves.

Polis Center names Marianne Cardwell project coordinator

Marianne Cardwell.Photo courtesy of the Polis Center

The Polis Center at IUPUI has named Marianne Cardwell as its geographic information systems project coordinator. In this role, she will support a variety of projects that use geospatial data and technologies on behalf of Polis’ partner communities and foster relationships within those communities to cultivate new project opportunities.

Prior to joining Polis, Cardwell was aviation geospatial project manager for Woolpert. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in geography from Michigan State University and her master’s degree in geographic and cartographic sciences from George Mason University.

The Polis Center is engaged in groundbreaking work in a variety of activities important to Indiana communities and beyond, collaborating to create innovative place-based solutions that lead to healthier and more resilient communities. It is committed to linking university and community expertise and to the smart use of advanced technologies to help solve problems and help communities take advantage of opportunities.

Lend a hand for the IUPUI Habitat for Humanity build

To help recognize IUPUI’s 50th anniversary and to give back to the surrounding community, numerous campus programs will pitch in for a Habitat for Humanity build, set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 18, and running through Nov. 16 at 725 N. Belleview Place in the Haughville neighborhood. The home dedication is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.

The build will be handled by different IUPUI programs throughout, with shifts going from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. For example, Herron School of Art and Design will lead the build on Oct. 5, while the School of Education is scheduled to work Oct. 24.

A kickoff event for the build is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the site, featuring remarks from Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, the future homeowners, and members of the community and Habitat for Humanity.

Nominate your colleagues for the Staff Council Awards

If you know a fellow staff member who does a great job, and you think they deserve to be rewarded, nominate them for the IUPUI Staff Council Awards. These awards are given to faculty and staff who excel in their job and strive to further the university’s goals and mission. Awards will be presented at the 2018 Chancellor’s Staff Recognition Ceremony on Oct. 18. Nominations for each of these awards are open now and will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Don’t miss out on showing your co-workers some recognition.

The Gerald L. Bepko Spirit Award recognizes full-time staff members who, through extraordinary service and special (professional, team or volunteer) contributions, exemplify the spirit of IUPUI as well as strengthen IUPUI by fostering collegiality, cooperation, creativity and innovation toward the end of helping IUPUI become one of the nation’s best urban universities for employment and education. To nominate: Bepko Spirit Award 2018

The IUPUI Carol D. Nathan Staff Council Scholarship was established in honor of Carol D. Nathan, dean of the faculties. Applicants must be full-time staff employees of IUPUI with at least two years of service; be pursuing an associate, baccalaureate or graduate degree at IUPUI; and have completed 12 credit hours at IUPUI with a GPA of at least 3.0. An application and essay are required for this award. The winner will receive $250 at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters if they are enrolled in at least three credit hours. To nominate: Carol D. Nathan Scholarship 2018

The IUPUI Nan Bohan Community Engagement Award is open to all full-time IUPUI staff members who contribute to the overall mission and success of the university. This award recognizes employees who, through extraordinary service and special contributions (e.g., professional, committees or volunteer), enhance the culture of service and civic engagement on campus and in their communities. The recipient of this award will have demonstrated how they have been civically involved at IUPUI, how they have promoted a philanthropic culture among others on campus and how they have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities. A $500 award will be given to the recipient. To nominate: Bohan Award 2018

