Around IUPUI

‘Last Lecture’ with professor Eugene R. Tempel

Professor Eugene R. Tempel.Photo courtesy of the Office of Academic Affairs

Professor of philanthropic studies Eugene R. Tempel will present “Something There Is That Doesn’t Love a Wall” as part of the Last Lecture series, slated for 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Campus Center Theatre.

Tempel is the founding dean emeritus of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the world’s first school devoted to research and teaching about philanthropy. An internationally recognized expert on the philanthropic sector, he has four decades of leadership and fundraising experience.

The Eugene R. Tempel Endowed Deanship was recently established at the school to honor Tempel. It will enable future deans to continue the development of the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy to reach its full potential and to achieve its goal of improving philanthropy to improve the world.

A reception will follow the Oct. 5 event.

Learn about IUPUI’s preschool STEM classroom experience

The IUPUI Center for Young Children will introduce its STEM preschool classroom experience tonight. The innovative program was developed through extensive research and effort by numerous IUPUI departments. Research has shown that all children are innately curious and eager to explore their environment and learn about a wide variety of causes and effects.

The new program was designed for children ages 4 to 6. It will provide a setting in which children can wonder, solve, learn and grow. It will introduce children to the scientific method, life, earth and space sciences, and engineering processes.

Tonight’s open house will feature the center’s STEM teachers, facility tours, family testimonials and refreshments.

IUPUI’s international expert receives lifetime achievement award

Ian McIntosh abroad.Photo courtesy of Sandy Roob

Ian McIntosh, director of international partnerships for the Office of International Affairs, was recently awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Institute for Religious Tourism and Pilgrimage for his research on the Sacred Journeys project. He received the award in June during a ceremony held at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

McIntosh is the founder of the Sacred Journeys project and has held conferences and workshops on that and related themes in Oxford, England; Prague, New Delhi, Beijing, Berlin, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

McIntosh is also the international advisor for the Honors College and the assistant director of the Confucius Institute.

Send in your Chancellor’s Medallion nominations

Nominations for the Chancellor’s Medallion, IUPUI’s highest honor, are now open. Nominees may include community members, alumni, and current or former faculty and staff.

Criteria for awarding the Chancellor’s Medallion:

High achievement in the arts and humanities, sciences, or education.

Significant accomplishment in a profession or in the commercial world.

Distinguished service as a public official, including service on the local, state, national or international level.

Significant philanthropic endeavors or service to the community, including service to the local, state, national or international community.

The chancellor has expressed the desire to recognize as many as 50 individuals with this honor during our 2018-19 celebratory year. He has appointed a recognition advisory committee to assist in recommending nominees. The committee will review names submitted and submit a list of nominees for consideration to the chancellor, who may award medallions at campus signature events and 50th Anniversary events like the annual State of the Campus Address, the Jan. 24 IUPUI Birthday Bash and others in the year ahead.

Send the nominee’s name, email address and brief justification for the nomination to iupui50@iupui.edu by Oct. 1.

Improve your supervision skills

Human Resources at the School of Medicine is offering a free training series for faculty and staff designed to provide supervisors with information and resources to get accustomed to the IU culture of supervising employees.

Basic Essentials of Supervision Training is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in rooms C303 and C305 in Walther Hall. Get ready to learn experientially through case studies, focus groups and networking from colleagues on campus.

Impactful film screening

As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, IUPUI’s Cultural Movie Series continues with a screening of “Dolores,” a 2017 documentary by Peter Bratt, at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Multicultural Center. The film centers on the life of activist Dolores Huerta, who led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Cesar Chavez. She became one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century, and she continues the fight to this day at age 87.