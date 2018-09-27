Around IUPUI

IUPUI Community Engagement adult continuing education staff awards

Three IUPUI Office of Community Engagement staff members received awards for their involvement in the area of adult and continuing education at the 2018 Indiana Council for Continuing Education annual conference Sept. 20.

Khaula Murtadha, associate vice chancellor for the Office of Community Engagement, received the Leadership Award, while Myron Duff Jr., director of workforce readiness and program development, received the Award for Community Engagement and Partnerships. Denys Pittman, Workforce Readiness Program assistant, received the Award for Staff Support.

The Indiana Council for Continuing Education is a professional organization that represents continuing education efforts at institutions of higher education and other organizations that promote adult learning in the state of Indiana. It is the only state-focused continuing education organization in Indiana.

SHPE Educator of the Year

Andres Tovar.Photo courtesy of the School of Engineering and Technology

Andres Tovar, associate professor of mechanical and energy engineering and adjunct assistant professor of biomedical engineering in the School of Engineering and Technology, received a Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers 2018 Technical Achievement and Recognition Award. Tovar was given the Educator of the Year Award for exemplary contributions in improving the learning environment for young Hispanic students.

The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers is an organization dedicated to increasing the number of Hispanics in STEM programs and helping its members be successful in their professions. The awards honor companies, agencies and professionals who show dedication, commitment and selflessness to advance Hispanic students in STEM careers.

Kelley professor uses grant to perform big data study

A three-year grant was given to Kelley School assistant professor of operations management Amrou Awaysheh to help manufacturers save money and energy. APICS, a company assisting with the advancement of supply chain management to create value for its customers, members and organizations, gave Awaysheh the grant to work with a Fortune 200 firm to consider multiple sustainability practices to improve manufacturing performance.

At the firm, Awaysheh is collecting big data from manufacturing lines at the company’s plants and analyzing it to assist the company in making better decisions at various levels of the organization. Just one year into the research, Awaysheh has already begun to make discoveries and provide improvements for the company.

Chartwells changes

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services has a new main location and phone number. The office has moved to the Campus Center’s theater level, in Room 050. The main IUPUI Chartwells office number is now 317-231-0208.

Fall break kids’ Sports Complex camp

IUPUI Sports Complex Camps Program is dedicated to creating a safe and encouraging environment where children develop healthy habits while also getting the chance to engage in arts and crafts, physical activity, and games designed to educate. The camp is Monday through Friday for children ages 5 to 12 during many of the Indianapolis schools’ fall breaks. Each day will consist of a full range of fun activities and two healthy snacks. There is an end-of-the-week special guest and, if desired, swimming lessons. All staff are highly qualified in first aid, CPR and child abuse prevention and are required to attend a rigorous pre-camp training seminar. The first week is Oct. 8-12; the second is Oct. 15-19. Parents can register their kids for $40 per day or $195 per week to participate in the camp. Registration is offered on-site in the Natatorium Pro Shop and online. Camp drop-off is at the main Natatorium doors, across from Carroll Stadium.