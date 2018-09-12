IUPUI Works Indy: The Indianapolis Zoo’s Alli Donovan interns in the wild world of event management

Description of the following video:

Alli Donovan Speaks: My name is Alli Donovan, I am originally from Vincennes Indiana. I just recently graduated in May from the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI, with a degree in marketing. And right now, I’m doing a postgrad internship for the summer at the Indianapolis Zoo, as a marketing and events intern.

Donovan speaks: The majority of the internship has been working with planning, implementing and then executing the summer concert series.

Donovan speaks: I went through school being a marketing major, and then decided my last year of school that I was interested in event management as well.

Donovan speaks: This internship has allowed me to see that I can pull off an event, and that I enjoy it too.

Donovan speaks: I love being in Indy. Living here and staying here, I believe it’s just that much easier to receive these internships and these full-time jobs.

Donovan speaks: Coming from Vincennes, I was one of those people who was super-nervous to go to college. When I got here, it took me a little longer than probably the normal freshman to go out and get involved.

Donovan speaks: I recommend anybody – you know, if you find some organizations or anything that you’re passionate about, pursue it and find those internships and build those connections, and it’ll work out in your favor.

