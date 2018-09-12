IUPUI Works Indy: The Indianapolis Zoo’s Alli Donovan interns in the wild world of event management

Description of the following video:
Alli Donovan Speaks: My name is Alli Donovan, I am originally from Vincennes Indiana. I just recently graduated in May from the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI, with a degree in marketing. And right now, I’m doing a postgrad internship for the summer at the Indianapolis Zoo, as a marketing and events intern.
Donovan speaks: The majority of the internship has been working with planning, implementing and then executing the summer concert series.
Donovan speaks: I went through school being a marketing major, and then decided my last year of school that I was interested in event management as well.
Donovan speaks: This internship has allowed me to see that I can pull off an event, and that I enjoy it too.
Donovan speaks: I love being in Indy. Living here and staying here, I believe it’s just that much easier to receive these internships and these full-time jobs.
Donovan speaks: Coming from Vincennes, I was one of those people who was super-nervous to go to college. When I got here, it took me a little longer than probably the normal freshman to go out and get involved.
Donovan speaks: I recommend anybody – you know, if you find some organizations or anything that you’re passionate about, pursue it and find those internships and build those connections, and it’ll work out in your favor.
You know internships provide great experience. You also know that Indianapolis provides great opportunities. Put them together, and you have a dynamite combo that prepares you for a lifetime of success.
In the first episode of our new video series, see how Kelley School of Business graduate Alli Donovan is using her internship at the Indianapolis Zoo to prove she has what it takes to make it in event management and marketing.