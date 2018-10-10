Pride of Indiana: Thank-you messages to and from IU employees

Pride of Indiana is a regular feature in Inside IU that allows IU faculty and staff to recognize their colleagues for IU-related work they’ve done that goes above and beyond their job duties or responsibilities.

Submit a Pride of Indiana shoutout for a colleague who makes a difference in your department.

Thank you to the following IU employees:

IU Bloomington

Reya Calistes, of the Center for Survey Research, whose nominator wrote: “Every center should be so lucky to have a leader who pushes us to excel and to get better every day. I’m so thankful to have that person in Reya at our center. Her commitment to quality and to surprising and delighting our collaborators with high-level service on time and within budget are wonderful assets to our center and to research at IU. Thank you, Reya, for the amazing leadership you provide at CSR and in serving our campus collaborators!”

IUPUI

Aaron Fields, of Auxiliary Services, whose nominator wrote: “Thanks to Aaron Fields for going above and beyond to help Team Social film the Busy Campus Busy Streets video segments featuring Jawz the mascot. It was a hot, sunny, sweaty day of filming, and Aaron agreed to everything we asked of him without a word of complaint. Thanks, Aaron! This project wouldn’t have worked out without your positive attitude and willingness to contribute.”

Cindy Harkness, of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, whose nominator wrote: “Cindy Harkness is a delightful colleague to have at IUPUI and really embodies what it means for IUPUI to be ‘a welcoming campus.’ Though I don’t work in her office directly, her willingness to help with any IUPUI initiative never fades. Whether it’s helping gather student volunteers for events, volunteering her own time or just making sure she’s a fantastic representative of IUPUI, she’s always available to assist. She also does all of this with a smile on her face, which is the best part. She’s an incredibly positive asset not only to her office, but to the entire IUPUI community, and I love working with her whenever our paths cross!”

IU Kokomo

Braxton Campbell, of Campus Police, whose nominator wrote: “I witnessed Braxton helping a student using a wheelchair into her car during a terrible rain storm. I was told that he had been helping her search for her misplaced wallet earlier in that same deluge. He had no rain protection of any sort and was completely soaked, yet he continued to smile as he gave his assistance. He graduates in December and already has secured a job with a local police department; they are fortunate to have this fine, caring young man on their force.”

IU South Bend

Gail McGuire, of the Department of Sociology, whose nominator wrote: “I want to thank Gail McGuire for all of her hard work and commitment in directing the Carnegie Engaged Task Force initiative on the IU South Bend campus. Her leadership and coordination in our efforts to change the campus culture to become more community engaged, and in preparing our application for the Carnegie Engaged Campus Classification, have not gone unnoticed. Thank you for helping to shape our vision into a reality.”

IU Fort Wayne

Nichole Dicke, of the School of Dentistry, whose nominator wrote: “Effective July 1, 2018, Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne realigned as two campuses: Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne. This brought major software changes to our dental hygiene clinic. Thanks to faculty member Nichole Dicke for transitioning students and faculty to these new changes. She boiled down major technicalities and numerous glitches to understandable videos and step-by-step instructions. Her countless hours of above-and-beyond work are greatly appreciated!”