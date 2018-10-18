Around IUPUI

The IUPUI 50th Birthday Bash is set for Jan. 24.Photo by Getty Images

Save the date for the IUPUI Birthday Bash

Celebrate IUPUI’s 50th birthday by attending the Anniversary Birthday Bash, set for Jan. 24. Games, entertainment, exhibits, history and lots of yummy cake will be waiting for you. The party starts at noon and goes strong through the night until 10:30 p.m.

The event organizers are looking for volunteers. Sign up and be a part of the team.

Critical Conversation: The Freedom of Gender Expression

Due to IU recently adding gender expression to the category of protected identities in the nondiscrimination policy, the IUPUI Office of Equal Opportunity and the LGBTQ+ Center are co-sponsoring the Freedom of Gender Expression conversation. The talk is at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in Room 1126 at University Library.

Visual Communication Design Conference

The second annual Visual Communication Design Conference will honor Paula Differding, who, after 33 years of teaching in the Herron School of Art and Design, is retiring. The topic is “Connect to Design to Connect” and is for alumni, design professionals and design enthusiasts who are interested in learning something new. This is an excellent opportunity to network with others in the profession as well.

Keynote speaker is Antionette D. Carroll, the founder, president and CEO of Creative Reaction Lab, an equity-centered community design company. Other presenters and events will also take place. Tickets are $35 per person, $20 for IUAA and AIGA members, and $10 for current Herron students.

If you have questions, contact Kimberly Merritt at kdmerrit@iupui.edu or 317-274-8905.

Season of Giving at IUPUI

The 2018 Season of Giving campaign is accepting sponsors through Nov. 2. Every year, staff, faculty and students help Indianapolis families during the holiday season by buying gifts from families’ wish lists and then delivering them to the campus on Dec. 13.

The families are referred through Christamore House and Hawthorne Community Center. Sponsors are asked to spend at least $50.

2019 IUPUI Welcoming Campus Conference announced

The 2019 IUPUI Welcoming Campus Conference is set for 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16 in University Tower and Hine Hall.

The Welcoming Campus Initiative represents a collective project to transform IUPUI, making it a destination that prioritizes student success, encourages and supports faculty and staff, embraces visitors, and aims toward engagement at the highest levels, all in a vibrant and stimulating environment. An overarching goal has been to strengthen the sense of community at IUPUI so that students, faculty, staff, alumni and other visitors feel both welcomed and inspired. The daylong IUPUI Welcoming Campus Conference will be an opportunity to learn about many collaborative projects in process on campus and will include a keynote presentation, 30-minute concurrent sessions, a networking lunch and a poster session.

Submissions for a 30-minute concurrent session are due by midnight Dec. 7. Any IUPUI faculty or staff member, or a student representing a registered student organization, is eligible to submit a proposal. While individuals from projects receiving support from the Welcoming Campus Innovation Fund are expected to submit a proposal, the Welcoming Campus Conference welcomes submissions from any area of IUPUI that is advancing important themes of the Welcoming Campus Initiative.