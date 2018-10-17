First time at the polls? Voting events and FAQ

Description of the following video:

[Words appear: IUPUI presents]

[Video: The video is an animated cartoon. It is a split screen here. On the left side, a man approaches a voting booth. The booth has an American flag on it. The man looks confused when he arrives at the booth, like he doesn’t know what to do. On the right side, words appear: Tips for first-time voters. A real-life hand appears, holding a fat magic marker, and draws a cartoon donkey and an elephant under the words, symbolizing the Democratic and Republican political parties.]

[Video: The split screen goes away. A red banner with white lettering appears at the top of the screen: Don’t forget to register! Underneath the banner on the beige screen appear the words: In Indiana, the deadline is 29 days before the election. You can register online or watch for voter registration drives on campus.]

[Video: Below the deadline message and toward the left corner of the screen, a cartoon laptop appears inside of a red circle. Words below it are “You can register online.” The word “OR” appears next to the image, and then In the right lower corner appears an image of two animated people talking to each other; a table with a piece of paper and a pen is between them. Words appear under them: “watch for voter registration drives on campus”]

[Video: An animated woman, who is a teacher, stands in her classroom and looks at her watch. A sad expression is on her face because she is unable to miss work to vote. A thought bubble appears above her head, where she imagines herself voting.]

[Words appear: If voting on Election Day isn’t convenient, you can vote early at a central location.]

[Video: An animated man sits on a bench with his briefcase. A mailbox is close by.]

[Words appear: If you want to vote in your home town or state, check out the rules for …

[Video: A real-life hand pushes words onto the screen from the right side: “absentee voting by mail.”]

[Video: The man walks over to the mailbox, points to it and smiles.]

[In a new split screen, a multicolored pennant string banner hangs over the top of the screen A symbol like an online map pin appears in the left half. Words are “written” under it by the real-life hand holding the magic marker: Find out where you vote and decide what time you’ll vote. A drawing of a clock appears on the right side, and then words are “written” under it by the real-life hand holding the magic marker: Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.]

[Video: In a full screen, a red circle with a white box inside of it with a red checkmark appears in the middle of the screen.]

[Words appear above the circle: Read up on the local, state and federal races. Know before you go.]

[Words appear on a white screen: Learn more: engage.iupui.edu/vote]

[Screen goes to black]

[IU trident appears]

[Words appear: IUPUI]

[Words appear: Fulfilling the promise]

[Words appear: iupui.edu]

[END OF TRANSCRIPT]