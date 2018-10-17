First time at the polls? Voting events and FAQ

Description of the following video:
[Video: The split screen goes away. A red banner with white lettering appears at the top of the screen: Don’t forget to register! Underneath the banner on the beige screen appear the words: In Indiana, the deadline is 29 days before the election. You can register online or watch for voter registration drives on campus.]
[Video: Below the deadline message and toward the left corner of the screen, a cartoon laptop appears inside of a red circle. Words below it are “You can register online.” The word “OR” appears next to the image, and then In the right lower corner appears an image of two animated people talking to each other; a table with a piece of paper and a pen is between them. Words appear under them: “watch for voter registration drives on campus”]
[Video: An animated woman, who is a teacher, stands in her classroom and looks at her watch. A sad expression is on her face because she is unable to miss work to vote. A thought bubble appears above her head, where she imagines herself voting.]
[Words appear: If voting on Election Day isn’t convenient, you can vote early at a central location.]
[Video: An animated man sits on a bench with his briefcase. A mailbox is close by.]
[Words appear: If you want to vote in your home town or state, check out the rules for …
[Video: A real-life hand pushes words onto the screen from the right side: “absentee voting by mail.”]
[Video: The man walks over to the mailbox, points to it and smiles.]
[In a new split screen, a multicolored pennant string banner hangs over the top of the screen A symbol like an online map pin appears in the left half. Words are “written” under it by the real-life hand holding the magic marker: Find out where you vote and decide what time you’ll vote. A drawing of a clock appears on the right side, and then words are “written” under it by the real-life hand holding the magic marker: Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.]
[Video: In a full screen, a red circle with a white box inside of it with a red checkmark appears in the middle of the screen.]
[Words appear above the circle: Read up on the local, state and federal races. Know before you go.]
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of wearing your “I Voted” sticker for the first time. Your vote is your choice, and it is an American right.
If you’re away from home and can’t get to your assigned polling place, you can still vote absentee-by-mail.
Last week marked the first day that a voter may vote with an absentee ballot for the 2018 general election.
You can visit Vote.org to prepare your application. Once the application is complete, you must submit it to your local election office.
The application can be either mailed or hand-delivered to your local election office. If it’s close to the deadline, call and see if your local election office will let you fax or email the application.
Oct. 29 is the deadline for absentee-by-mail applications to be received by the county office.
Upcoming election-related events at IUPUI
Before you go to the polls, join your fellow Jaguars at the following events on campus:
March to the Polls
Wednesday, Oct. 24
1-3:30 p.m. | Taylor Courtyard
Meet in Taylor Courtyard for food and music before you march with the Multicultural Center and the Division of Student Affairs for early voting.
Indiana Senate Debate Watch Party
Tuesday, Oct. 30
7 p.m. | Campus Center TV Lounge
Watch incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly, Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Lucy Brent debate to win the Indiana Senate race.
Election Day HQ
Tuesday, Nov. 6
8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Campus Center Atrium, possibly multiple locations
The Civic Engagement assistants and student volunteers will staff an Election Day HQ where the campus community can receive help with voting questions, including where to find your precinct and more.
Election Day FAQ
Here are some other answers to frequently asked questions:
When is Election Day?
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6.
When is early voting open?
Early voting in Indiana opened Oct. 10 and runs through Monday, Nov. 5. Dates and hours may vary, so look up your polling location’s hours ahead of time.
How can I make sure I’m registered?
Indiana voters can check their registration at the Voter Portal on in.gov.
Where is my designated polling place?
You can go to Indiana’s Voter Portal to find your polling location.
What do I need to take with me to vote?
Whether voting early or on Election Day, voters must bring a valid photo ID issued by the state of Indiana or the federal government.
How do I vote absentee in Indiana?
Voters in Indiana are eligible to apply to vote absentee if they have a disability, lack transportation to their voting location or are scheduled to work while polls are open on Election Day. Applications for absentee ballots are due Monday, Oct. 29.
Who is on the ballot in Indiana?
You can find the candidates you’ll be voting for through the Voter Portal.