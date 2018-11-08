Around IUPUI

Associate professor of painting Richard Nicholson talks to students in 1987.Photo courtesy of IUPUI University Archives

Enter to win the photo archives contest

Submit your captions to November’s photo from University Archives in the Ruth Lilly Special Collections and Archives photo caption contest. Participants will be eligible to win a prize.

Congratulations to Matt Hinsman for his October-winning caption:”No IUPUI building is complete until the scratching post is installed. Go, Jags!”

IUPUI celebrating it first Study Abroad Day

Celebrate IUPUI’s first Study Abroad Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Campus Center TV lounge on the lower level. All faculty, staff and students are invited to celebrate this day for raising awareness of the value of international education experiences.

Stories and videos from past trips will be featured at the Campus Center celebration, while IUPUI Study Abroad’s social media channels will be posting testimonials from faculty, alumni and students about the value of studying abroad. The winner of the Plane Ticket Scholarship will be announced, too.

Nominations open for study abroad awards

Award nominations for the Susan Buck Sutton Faculty and Staff Awards for Study Abroad and the Global Engagement Award are now open. The Global Engagement Award comes with up to $3,000 for an overseas organization that supports global learning for IUPUI students.

Award submission deadlines are Dec. 3, and more information is available on the Office of International Affairs website.

Herron lithography legend dies

Garo Antreasian.Photo courtesy of Herron School of Art and Design

Garo Z. Antreasian – Herron alumnus, Indianapolis native and former Herron faculty member – died Nov. 3 at the age of 96. He had an extraordinary artistic career and was a noted painter, lithographer and art educator.

After serving in World War II, Antreasian completed his studies at Herron and began teaching there even before receiving his degree in 1948. In the 1950s, his own creative work began receiving awards and critical regional and national attention. In 1960, he was appointed technical director of the newly formed Tamarind Lithography Workshop in Los Angeles, a pilot project to revive fine art lithography in America.

Season of Giving deadline extended

Season of Giving is extending its deadline to Nov. 16 for sponsors to sign up to help a family in need this holiday season. The program is only halfway toward its goal of helping 100 people.

IUPUI librarian wins statewide award

Paul Moffett, head of access services at IUPUI University Library, received the 2018 Indiana Library Federation Outstanding Librarian Award. The award honors and recognizes excellence and innovative leadership in the development of library service and honors remarkable service to the profession.

After completing a Master of Library Science degree in 2006, Moffett worked for four years in circulation at the IUPUI Ruth Lilly Law Library. He began his service with the IUPUI University Library in 2010 as assistant supervisor of access services. In 2015, he was promoted to the position of head of access services for the University Library.

Moffett’s collaborative research has contributed in significant ways to improved practices at University Library. He has presented and published with a number of colleagues on topics such as stacks management, the provision of reference support, and space usage and planning. His work in space usage and stacks management helped pave the way for $1.75 million in support from IUPUI campus administration to redevelop two public floors in the University Library.