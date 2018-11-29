Around IUPUI

Berita is an international award-winning “Afro soul” singer-songwriter. She is headlining the IUPUC-sponsored event Arts for AIDS on Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Columbus.Image courtesy of Berita

South African singer-songwriter to perform in Columbus

Sponsored by IUPUC, the annual Arts for Aids “Songs of Hope” event will raise awareness and funds for the AIDS crises abroad. The 2018 event is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Yes Cinema in Columbus.

The concert will be headlined by Berita, a South African-based “Afro soul” singer-songwriter. The young performer has earned several national and international awards, including the Zimbabwe Achievers Award for Best Music Artist. Berita’s discography includes a 2017 self-titled effort.

Arts for AIDS is a Columbus-based initiative formed by combining the efforts of five organizations representing projects in Haiti, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

IUPUI family remembered

IUPUI’s Day of Remembrance remembers the students, faculty, staff and alumni who have recently died. The next Day of Remembrance will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 3, in Room 305 of the Campus Center. The event will pay tribute to the IUPUI family we lost in 2018.

Nominate that great student

Nominations are open for the 20th annual IUPUI Top 100 Student Recognition Awards, which are presented by the IUPUI Alumni Council and the Student Organization for Alumni Relations. The nomination deadline is Jan. 16.

Eligible students are juniors and seniors seeking their first bachelor’s degree with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 who have completed a minimum five semesters on any university campus and 56 credit hours applicable to their degree program. Twenty-five or more of those hours must have been completed at the Indianapolis campus as of this semester.

Successful candidates for this award will have experience and/or performance in three categories: scholastic achievement, collegiate and co-curricular activities, and service learning/volunteer activities.

Nominations are also being accepted for the William M. Plater Civic Engagement Medallion, which honors graduating students who have excelled in their commitment to the community through activities such as service learning, volunteerism, community/social issue advocacy, community work-study and political engagement.

Go international

The Office of International Affairs is accepting proposals for the International Programming Grant for spring 2019 events. IUPUI student organizations can apply for up to $500 to enhance international events on campus. The application deadline is Dec. 7.

The event should fulfill at least one of these criteria:

Promote international understanding or enhance knowledge of an international issue or culture.

Facilitate bringing two or more cultures together.

Enhance participation in IUPUI’s annual International Festival or International Week, Feb. 18-24.

Events must be open to all IUPUI students and broadly promoted to the campus community. Funded events for fall 2018 included I-Club’s International Culture Show, DesiJags’ Diwali Celebration and the African Student Association’s dance team concert.

Chancellor seeking students to serve on advisory board

IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar is seeking eight students to serve on his newly created Chancellor’s Student Advisory Board.

Board members serve a one-year term, which will begin during the spring 2019 semester and conclude at the end of the fall 2019 semester. The board will meet twice each semester with the chancellor. Interested students should apply by Jan. 18. Those selected to serve on the board will be notified in early February.