7 quiet places to study on campus

’Tis the season for final exams!

But if you have a loud roommate or a noisy neighbor, finding a peaceful place to study can prove to be a challenge in itself.

Luckily for you, we scoured the campus to bring you a list of the quietest places at IUPUI, perfect for finalizing a project or prepping for an exam.

1. University Hall

Make a left when you enter University Hall through its main entrance on University Boulevard, and you’ll find a quiet, hidden nook filled with comfy chairs and attached folding desks.

2. ICTC building

If you’re looking for a place to study after hours, the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex is home to a 24-hour IT lab in Room IT 131. It’s available to current students any time of day. Just don’t forget your CrimsonCard to access the room during off hours.

3. Inlow Hall

McKinney School of Law’s home, Inlow Hall, isn’t just for law students. Any IUPUI student can study there. The building has its own library, Ruth Lilly Law Library, a peaceful setting with a spectacular view of Indy’s cityscape.

4. University Tower

If you’re looking for a place with lots of windows and lots of light to study, take University Tower’s lobby staircase to the second-floor landing, where you’ll find a wide-open space filled with a dozen comfy couches. A bonus about this location is its proximity to Tower Den. Grab something to munch on there while you’re cramming for your exams.

5. Eskenazi Hall

The home of the Herron School of Art and Design is also home to some serene study spots, including the Herron Art Library. This space is quiet and also offers ample desk space and computers for use in Room HR 117.

6. Engineering and Technology building

A true hidden alcove can be found in the lower level of the ET building by taking the back stairwell near the motorsports lab down one floor to the basement. The stairwell will lead you to a hall that leads to a quiet study space nestled right outside Room ET 0003.

7. Ruth Lilly Medical Library

Located off Walnut Street, the IU School of Medicine’s library is only a seven-minute walk from the campus’s center hub. Quiet spaces, desks and computers are available for any IUPUI student to use.

All photos by Liz Kaye, Indiana University