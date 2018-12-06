Around IUPUI

IUPUI Night at the Pacers

IUPUI faculty, staff and student Pacers tickets are available, and if you order online from now until Jan. 9, you’ll get a free co-branded IUPUI and Pacers hat. The tickets-and-hat deal is in limited supply, so don’t wait too long. If online tickets sell out, the Student Activities Programming Board will have a backup supply.

Get your free co-branded IUPUI and Pacers hat by ordering your tickets for IUPUI Night at the Pacers by Jan. 9.Photo courtesy of the Indiana Pacers

To tip off the night, IUPUI guests are invited to a VIP pregame viewing to watch the players warm up in courtside seats, and the IUPUI choir will be singing the national anthem. In addition, one of our very own students will be recognized at halftime in front of the crowd, so make sure to come and show your support to a fellow Jaguar.

On Feb. 9, the Pacers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring Indianapolis native and IUPUI alumnus George Hill. Hill was a part of the IUPUI basketball team from 2004 to 2008 and spoke at the 2018 commencement. He left IUPUI ranked among the program’s top 10 in rebounds, assists, free throws and steals before being drafted into the NBA. He also played for the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2016. It will be a packed night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, so order your tickets now.

IUPUI Archives caption contest

Enter your captions for an old photo from the IUPUI Archives, and you may win a fabulous prize! Check out the IUPUI Special Collections and Archives Photo Caption Contest for December online.

We congratulate Tracy Thatcher for her winning caption to November’s vintage IUPUI photo: “Professor Rip Van Winkle lectures IUPUI students on time management.”

Nominate IUPUI’s best faculty

Recognize your colleagues who go above and beyond the call of duty by nominating them for the 2019 IUPUI Glenn W. Irwin, Jr., M.D. Experience Excellence Recognition Award. The focus of this award is to recognize those individuals whose service activities go above and beyond the responsibilities of their basic job. Any full-time IUPUI faculty member who has worked for the university a minimum of one year qualifies for the award. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

The awards will be presented at the Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation at 3 p.m. April 18 in Hine Hall Auditorium.

Staff award nominations open in fall 2019.