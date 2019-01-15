Around IU Bloomington

Kelley School of Business receives two major gifts to support students

The Indiana University Kelley School of Business recently received two gifts of more than $2 million each to support students. The gifts are as follows:

A $2 million gift from alumnus Jim Perschbacher to help more Kelley students study abroad.

A $2.2 million gift from alumnus Douglas Hamilton and his partner, Donald Vossburg, to fund the annual Out in INformation Technology Scholarship for students actively involved in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

IU Police Department to hold forums for Bloomington chief of police candidates

Faculty and staff are invited to attend forums this month for the four outstanding candidates under consideration for chief of police for IU Police Department-Bloomington. The candidates will conduct one-hour forums this week in the Dogwood Room of the Indiana Memorial Union. Dates are as follows:

9 a.m. Jan. 17: Bradley University Police Department Chief Brian Joschko.

Attendees can provide input about the candidates on contact cards at each forum. A decision on the next chief of police for IUPD-Bloomington is expected to be announced by the end of January.

IU Corps launches Volunteer Central, IU Bloomington’s new ‘front door’ to student engagement

A student works on the Campus Farm, which plants the seeds of sustainability scholarship.Photo by Ethan Gill, Office of the Provost

IU Corps launched at IU Bloomington in March 2018 to make volunteer opportunities more visible to IU students and the nonprofit agencies served by or seeking to connect with the student body.

Now, less than a year later, Winslow-Edmonson has launched IU Corps Volunteer Central, an online database that will allow students to search for service opportunities by type, location and duration, and where nonprofit agencies can list volunteer needs.

To celebrate, IU Corps will host a public event at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the new Dimension Mill, at 642 N. Madison St., in collaboration with the city of Bloomington, United Way of Monroe County and the IU Center for Rural Engagement. In addition to Winslow-Edmonson, scheduled speakers include Lucy Schaich, director of the Bloomington Volunteer Network; Efrat Feferman, director of United Way of Monroe County; and Shance Sizemore, CEO of the Bedford Chamber and Lawrence County Economic Growth Council.

Indiana Prevention Center changes name to Prevention Insights

The Indiana Prevention Center, part of the Department of Applied Health Science in the School of Public Health-Bloomington, has been renamed Prevention Insights.

The range of services the organization offers, coupled with its projects, research and growing national presence, caused the organization to outgrow its previous name. Prevention Insights aims to better describe a prevention organization grounded in public health, translational research, evidence-based methods and the active application of addiction science to building healthier communities across America.

IU alumnus establishes professorship in memory of esteemed high school English teacher

George P. Smith

A distinguished alumnus of IU has endowed a professorship in honor of a Wabash, Indiana, high school English teacher who stretched his intellectual limits and always encouraged him to be true to himself.

IU alumnus George P. Smith II has made a $500,000 estate gift to the university to establish the Martha Biggerstaff Jones Professorship in British Literature. The professorship will be awarded to a faculty member in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of English and will supplement the recipient’s salary, provide research assistance, and fulfill other requirements of an active scholar and teacher.

A native of Wabash, Indiana, and a descendant of one of the city’s oldest families, Jones taught English at Wabash High School for 26 years, shaping the intellect and honing the writing skills of literally thousands of students.

Starbucks in the IMU now accepting Starbucks app, gift cards

The Starbucks Café in the Indiana Memorial Union is now accepting the Starbucks app and gift cards to pay and earn stars.

The store is open 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Starbucks is on the first floor of the IMU.

IU’s environmental Grand Challenge brings bird banding station to Bloomington

IU Distinguished Professor Ellen Ketterson holds a bird.Photos courtesy of IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute

When IU professor Ellen Ketterson and Bloomington resident Eve Cusack began to discuss development of a bird banding station at IU in 2016, they saw a clear trajectory for the marriage of science and education.

A lifelong birder and amateur ornithologist, Cusack is a teacher at the Bloomington Montessori School who has worked with children ages 3 to 9 over nearly two decades in education. An educator for twice as many years working with ornithology students at IU, Ketterson is an IU Distinguished Professor and director of IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute, part of the university’s Prepared for Environmental Change Grand Challenge.

Their partnership has brought together bird enthusiasts and knowledge seekers, from infants to octogenarians, to experience wild birds, up close and personal.

The IU banding station is a part of MAPS, the international Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship program run by the Institute for Bird Populations. IU’s MAPS banding station is at Kent Farm, part of the IU Research and Teaching Preserve about seven miles east of Bloomington. The MAPS station is sponsored by the Movement Ecology working group, one of six working groups at the Environmental Resilience Institute.

Register for the 20th annual Indiana Latino Leadership Conference

The IU Bloomington Latino Enhancement Cooperative is inviting faculty and staff to participate in the 20th annual Indiana Latino Leadership Conference.

The mission of the Indiana Latino Leadership Conference is to celebrate the uniqueness of Latino students in a forum by and for students. This forum seeks to cultivate the exchange of ideas, values and beliefs to promote scholarship, leadership development and empowerment of Indiana’s college and high school Latinos.

This year the conference will take place on the IU Bloomington campus on Saturday, Feb. 16. Deadline to register is Jan. 25.

IU Bloomington faculty receive honors

Read about IU faculty were recently honored, including:

Gary M. Hieftje, Distinguished Professor Emeritus and Robert and Marjorie Mann Chair in the Department of Chemistry in IU’s College of Arts and Sciences, who has been elected a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Brian Dodge, associate director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion at the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington, who recently guest edited a special section of Archives of Sexual Behavior focusing on bisexual health research. This is the first time the journal has dedicated a section to health concerns specifically faced by bisexual people.

Israel Herrera, senior lecturer in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese, who was recently named president of the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association.

Former IU professors Joseph Muhler and William Nebergall, who have been inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for their invention of stannous fluoride toothpaste.

IU Bloomington offers new funding for faculty

The Office of the Vice Provost for Research at IU Bloomington recently announced two new internal funding programs for campus faculty.

The first is the Social Sciences Research Funding Program, tailored to support new and innovative research projects in the social sciences. The program provides total support of $150,000 per year, with approximately three to seven projects funded annually. The typical budget for each project will be between $20,000 and $35,000, with a maximum award per project of $50,000. The first deadline in this annual program is Jan. 18.

In partnership with the IU Libraries, the Office of the Vice Provost for Research has also launched the Open Access Article Publishing Fund, a three-year pilot program that helps fund publication of articles in fully open access scholarly journals with grants of up to $2,000. The new fund supports the IU Bloomington Open Access Policy, unanimously adopted by the Bloomington Faculty Council in 2017.

These programs join the many other internal funding programs open to IU faculty.