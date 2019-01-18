Six ways faculty and staff can use IU Recreational Sports to get fit in 2019

Whether you’ve set a New Year’s resolution to be more active or feel like you need to make up for the excess of cookies and Netflix binging you did during the holiday break, January is a great time to put your fitness plans into action.

With two state-of-the-art sports centers, three pools, multiple sports fields and countless fitness programs at their disposal, Indiana University faculty and staff have a leg up with Recreational Sports.

“A person’s overall well-being is greatly affected by their fitness and health,” said Andy Fry, assistant director of fitness and wellness at Recreational Sports. “People who make the time to exercise are going to be happier people and will ultimately be happier contributors to our university environment.”

Check out a few ways faculty and staff can use IU Recreational Sports to fulfill their fitness goals in 2019.

IU faculty and staff have two state-of-the-art sports centers, three pools, multiple sports fields and countless programs at their disposal.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

Included with your Recreational Sports membership

IU Recreational Sports offers IU employees semester memberships at a discounted annual rate of $285, which includes access for dependents younger than 18. A $570 annual household membership is also available to faculty, staff, their spouses, and their dependents.

Power in numbers

Do you benefit from the encouragement, or maybe the competition, from exercising with others?

Recreational Sports members can enjoy more than 80 group exercise sessions each week, including classes such as total body conditioning, barre fitness, yoga and cycling. Check out a full schedule of group exercise classes and get moving. There is no need to register or sign up for a session in advance; just bring your membership card.

You can also use several Recreational Sports-operated basketball, racquetball, squash and tennis courts to challenge friends or colleagues to a friendly game and get your heart rate up.

Flying solo

Maybe working out is your “me” time, and the only person you’re competing against is yourself. No problem! With two facilities offering multiple tracks, strength gyms and cardio spaces, it’s easy to tailor your workout to fit your needs. Since both spaces are conveniently located on campus, you can no longer use the long drive to the gym as an excuse for skipping your workout.

Learn more about what the Student Recreational Sports Center and the Intramural Center facilities have to offer on the Recreational Sports website.

Get wet

Did you know that swimming engages nearly every major muscle group? Fitting in this highly effective, low-impact workout is easy with a Recreational Sports membership. Swim laps at one of three pools or participate in deep-water group exercise sessions available at the Counsilman/Billingsley Aquatic Center in the Student Recreational Sports Center and the Royer Pool at the Intramural Center.

Total Technique Swim Training, swimFIT courses, and private, semiprivate and group swim sessions are also available without a membership for an additional fee. Learn more about aquatics through the Recreational Sports website.

No membership required

Train with an expert

Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or you’re ready to take your workouts to the next level, Recreational Sports’ nationally certified personal trainers can help. Recreational Sports offers a variety of packages for participants with differing goals and hires a diverse group of trainers prepared to assist clients with varying needs.

“Our youngest trainer is 19, and our oldest is 63,” Fry said. “When I hire trainers, I’m looking for individuals who can serve not just undergraduate students but also the retiree who wants to stay active in older age.”

Have a prescription or note from your medical provider recommending exercise in order to treat a specific medical condition? If so, you might be eligible to be reimbursed for the cost of personal training through your health savings account and tax saver benefits account. Contact Nyhart or askHR for more information on what is eligible.

Still not sure if you’re ready to commit? You can schedule a free consultation with a trainer or take a fitness assessment.

Get walking

Put that Fitbit or smart watch that you got for Christmas to work with Recreational Sports. IU Bloomington faculty and staff can access the indoor walking track at the Intramural Center for free from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Get started now and be prepared for Step Into Fitness, a free program offered by Recreational Sports for faculty and staff that starts in May. The 10-week, self-guided challenge helps you track steps and makes you eligible for prizes.

Play a game

Did you know faculty and staff can participate in intramural sports like softball, tennis, volleyball and more without making a seasonlong commitment?

RSVP to games by 5 p.m. the day before, and Recreational Sports will take care of the rest. Faculty and staff with memberships can participate for free, and those without will need to purchase a punch card for participation. Stay tuned for a new batch of faculty and staff intramurals later this semester.

For more information, visit the Recreational Sports or call 812-855-7772.