IUPUI to party like it’s 1969

On Jan. 24, 1969, the average cost of gas was 32 cents a gallon, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye was the No. 1 song on the radio, and “Sweet Caroline” crooner Neil Diamond turned 28 years old.
Also, and most importantly, IUPUI was officially established on that memorable day.
IUPUI’s golden anniversary will be celebrated in style throughout the day and well into the evening Jan. 24 in the Campus Center.
The day will feature a wide variety of activities designed to honor IUPUI’s past, celebrate our present and envision our future. Accomplishments by faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners throughout the past 50 years will be recognized even as guests throughout the day will be looking ahead to the university’s next half-century.
Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect next week while celebrating IUPUI’s golden anniversary:
50th Anniversary Report to the Community
When and where: 10 to 11 30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Campus Center.
Registrations are full for this invitation-only event that will feature remarks by IUPUI Chancellor Nasser H. Paydar, IU President Michael A. McRobbie, Purdue Board of Trustees President Michael Berghoff and a panel of Indianapolis mayors – past and present – who will help celebrate the occasion of IUPUI’s official birthday in historic fashion. But the event will be live-streamed on broadcast.iu.edu.
Special sessions and party activities
When and where: Noon to 5 p.m. on various floors of the Campus Center.
Presentations from IUPUI faculty and staff, all 45 minutes or less, will enlighten throughout the afternoon. The talks are open to all. They include:
- Professor of anthropology Paul Mullins will offer a featured session, “The Price of Progress: Race and Displacement in Indianapolis’ Near-Westside,” from noon to 12:45 p.m. and 2 to 2:45 p.m. in Room 309
- Colleagues in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research have organized an IUPUI Research Rock Stars session, highlighting 50 years of outstanding research at IUPUI.
- University Library colleagues will share information about digital collections, including an opportunity to have a 3D scan made of your face – or your favorite IUPUI artifact – for the digital repository that will commemorate the day.
The party continues
When and where: Noon to 10 p.m. on various floors of the Campus Center.
Employees, students and visitors are invited to check out the activities on the Campus Center’s main floor and the theater level, which will include a 360-degree photo booth, an all-day dance party, a virtual-reality 3D tour of campus, a new interactive map of community engagement and 50th-birthday cakes made by local bakeries.
Get your golden jaguar
IUPUI is giving out 700 3D-printed “Golden Jaguars” to faculty, staff and students who print out a passport and collect stamps at various birthday locations around campus. The jaguars have been produced on campus by University Library’s digital scholarship group in the 3D Printing Studio.
Residence halls and organizations are competing for the most stamps to win golden jaguar figurines and a chance for pizza with Chancellor Paydar.
Be sure to wear your JagSwag and post on social media about IUPUI’s birthday. The hashtag #MyIUPUI was created to celebrate this exciting day, so take advantage of this special occasion and show off your school spirit by spreading the word.
Description of the following video:
[Video: A close-up of a 3D-printed jaguar statue, facing the camera. The jaguar is gold in color. He is in a leaping position, where his back legs are on the ground and his front paws are in the air.]
[Words appear in top-left corner: IUPUI presents]
[Video: A close-up of two boxes filled with 3D jaguars. All are gold.]
Ryan Knapp, the University Library technology services manager, speaks in voiceover: We were asked by the chancellor’s office to print off 1,000 golden jaguars. The gold color signifies …
[Video: Knapp appears on camera.]
[Words appear: Ryan Knapp, University Library Technology Services Manager]
Knapp speaks: … the 50th-year anniversary, or the golden anniversary.
[Video: Knapp holds a 3D-printed statue in his hand. He rotates his hand so all angles of the statue can be seen. The jaguar is in a leaping pose; the extra parts from the printing process have not yet been cut away.]
[Video: A close-up a box filled with finished, trimmed 3D-printed jaguars. All are gold.]
[Video: A close-up of a 3D printer printing six golden jaguar statues.]
[Video: A close-up of a person’s hand who is holding a finished 3D-printed jaguar statue. They are using pliers to finalize the shape of the statue after it has been printed.]
Knapp speaks in voiceover: We ordered all of the gold filament and started four weeks ago with printing the jaguars, and our printers have been running now 24-7.
[Video: Knapp appears on camera.]
Knapp speaks: For 3D printing, this process started with designing a jaguar.
[Video: A close-up of computer software being used to design a 3D jaguar. The person using the computer is manipulating the shape of the jaguar by moving its legs and putting it in different positions.]
Derek Miller, the 3D project coordinator at University Library, speaks in voiceover: We found a base sculpt of a jaguar online, and from there we were able to pose him and like manipulate him and do like a …
[Video: Miller appears on camera.]
[Words appear: Derek Miller, 3D project coordinator at University Library]
Miller speaks: … crouching stance, a leaping stance, kind of jumping.
[Video: A close-up of computer software being used to design a 3D jaguar. The person using the computer is manipulating the shape of the jaguar by opening its mouth and adding muscle definition to its body.]
Miller speaks in voiceover: And then once we have our base pose done, we essentially take it into software where we can sculpt it. So, think of it like a clay sculpture. We can add muscle definition, have his mouth open, have facial expressions.
[Video: Knapp appears on camera.]
Knapp speaks: We typically print six at a time on each printer.
[Video: A close-up of a 3D printer printing the statues.]
[Video: A person uses a spatula to remove the printed statues from the plate they have been printed on.]
[Video: A close-up of a 3D printed jaguar statue. The jaguar is gold in color. He is in a leaping position, where his back legs are on the ground and his front paws are in the air.]
Knapp speaks in voiceover: It can take about nine – nine hours or so to print a batch of six, and with five printers going, we do 30 in about nine hours. We usually switch them out twice a day, so we are printing between 50 and 60 a day.
[Screen goes to black]
[IU trident appears]
[Words appear: IUPUI]
[Words appear: Fulfilling the promise]
[Words appear: iupui.edu]
[END OF TRANSCRIPT]