Around IUPUI

Enter IUPUI Archives’ Photo Caption Contest

Students meet a robot on campus in 1984.Photo courtesy of IUPUI Archives

Colleagues and fellow Jaguars, we greet the new year with a new Photo Caption Contest. What thrills await us in the coming year of captions? Only time will tell.

The crew at Caption Contest Central has cooked up a collection of comedic classics for your consideration. We call on you to cast your corneas over the cornucopia of photos in the course of the coming year. We commence with the current candidate.

We applaud Andy Smith for his winning caption for December’s photo.

Beware, Jaguars. Not entering captions does not compute.

Division of Undergraduate Education earns national acclaim

The Division of Undergraduate Education has been selected as the winner of the 2019 Outstanding Campus Program Award from NASPA, the leading association for the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession. The Division of Undergraduate Education’s work in the Welcoming Campus Initiative: Reducing Social Class Barriers to Career Development Success was recognized by the Socioeconomic and Class Issues in Higher Education Knowledge Community in early January.

JagStart deadline extended to Jan. 21

JagStart, the student idea pitch competition, has extended its deadline to Monday, Jan. 21. Sponsored by IUPUI’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the competition seeks students’ new ideas for innovative products, business ventures and solutions to social challenges highlight this annual competition. The event showcases the ideas in an elevator pitch format for a panel of judges.

Division of Student Affairs welcomes two new appointees

IUPUI welcomes two new appointees in the Division of Student Affairs: Johnny D. Pryor has been appointed assistant vice chancellor, and Kristofer Karol has been appointed director of external affairs and special projects. Pryor will begin his role Jan. 22; Karol stepped into his role Jan. 7.

“We are so excited to have Mr. Pryor and Mr. Karol join the Division of Student Affairs,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Eric Weldy said. “Johnny brings a wealth of administrative experience that includes familiarity with both academic affairs and student support services. His knowledge of the IUPUI community will be a great asset to our division, especially as we seek to strengthen our collaborative relationships across campus in order to improve the quality of our student programs and services.

“Kris is also very familiar with the IUPUI campus because of his recent work with IU Communications. In the Division of Student Affairs, we are very cognizant of how we communicate with our students and their families, and his knowledge of social media and other forms of communications will be essential as we look for new and innovative ways to market or showcase divisional programs and services.”

As the assistant vice chancellor, Pryor will direct the planning and overall administration of five units in Student Affairs: Campus Recreation, Counseling and Psychological Services, Educational Partnerships and Student Success, Health and Wellness Promotion, and Student Health Services. Additionally, as an integral part of the senior leadership team within the division, he will provide leadership for initiatives within Student Affairs that enhance student learning, persistence and engagement.

Pryor, who holds a law degree from the IU Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, previously served as assistant dean for student affairs and dean of students at the IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law at IUPUI.

As the director of external affairs and special projects, Karol will provide leadership for the promotion of division programs and services to the university community and external stakeholders. He will also provide oversight and direction for divisionwide communications and marketing initiatives including supervision of the multimedia specialist and the Multimedia Production Center, supervision of the division’s communication specialist, and development and execution of the division’s marketing and communications plans.

Karol, who holds a master’s degree in public relations from IUPUI, previously served as the director of social media strategy with IU Communications.