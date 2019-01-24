Around IUPUI

Help grow sustainability at IUPUI

Submit your ideas to improve sustainability at IUPUI by Feb. 15.Image courtesy of the Office of Sustainability

Have an idea to help make IUPUI more sustainable? Now’s your chance to make that idea a reality. Applications for Greening IUPUI grants are open through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15. The grant provides up to $50,000 to fund the ideas of students, faculty and staff that will make IUPUI a more environmentally friendly institution.

Proposals should focus on one or more of the following areas:

Planning and administration: strategic initiatives, diversity, affordability, innovation.

Academic: courses, research, other educational pursuits.

Campus engagement: student engagement programs, events.

Public engagement: volunteer opportunities, campus-community partnerships.

Operations: grounds, energy, waste, water, purchasing, transportation, buildings.

Health and wellness: food, health, equity and human sustainability.

Past grant projects include:

Sustainability Speaker Series: The Student Sustainability Council at IUPUI received funding to start a speaker and movie series on campus.

Zero Waste at the Natatorium: The Natatorium staff received funding for new waste bin infrastructure and educational signage to make the 2016 Olympic diving trials Indiana’s first zero-waste athletic event, with a 93 percent waste-diversion rate

Beekeeping at IUPUI: Dr. Steven Blanchard of the School of Dentistry was awarded funding to bring a beehive to IUPUI’s New York Street Garden. The bees will pollinate the produce in the garden and allow for unique learning opportunities for IUPUI students, faculty and staff.

Emergency and Courtesy Services is here to help

If you need a jump-start, air for your tire or an escort to your car after dark, Emergency and Courtesy Services is just a call away. From 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, assistance is available for any IUPUI parking lot or garage. Just dial 317-274-4232. Even if you need a ride to a gas station during this frigid weather, Emergency and Courtesy Services is here for you.

If you experience car trouble beyond those hours, contact Wheeler’s Towing Service at 317-262-8063. Wheeler’s will charge fees for services rendered.

Kelley Career Fair set for Feb. 6

The annual Kelley Career Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with employers who are seeking full-time hires and interns from the Kelley School of Business Indianapolis. The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in Room 450 of the Campus Center.

Students and alumni do not need to preregister but should sign in on the day of the event. Professional dress is required, and participants should bring copies of their resume. All IUPUI students and alumni are invited. To have your resume reviewed prior to the event, stop by Room 2010 in the Business/SPEA Building to meet with a career coach during drop-in hours, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, or schedule an appointment through KelleyCareers.