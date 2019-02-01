Residence hall rates for 2019-20 academic year approved during Board of Trustees meeting

Memorial Hall on the IU Bloomington campus.Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved on-campus room rates for the 2019-20 academic year.

The rate for standard room and board at IU Bloomington will increase $365, or 3.48 percent, over the 2018-19 academic year. Overall, residence hall room rates for the Bloomington campus will go up 3.8 percent.

For example, the annual cost for a standard room in IU Bloomington facilities such as Eigenmann, Read and Teter will be $7,230, an increase of $265 over the current academic year. These rooms are double occupancy in a mid-amenity residence hall with air conditioning.

Residence hall room rates typically increase each year, but IU’s rates are expected to continue to be sixth lowest in the Big Ten.

“IU Bloomington has a variety of on-campus housing rates and living arrangements for our students,” IU Treasurer Don Lukes said. “We strive to price housing on the Bloomington campus very competitively with our peers and in the Bloomington market in order to create value for our on-campus residents.”

Residence hall rates will change at other IU campuses as well, including: