Join your fellow Jaguars at IUPUI Night at the Pacers

Jazzy, left, poses with fellow feline Boomer, the Indiana Pacers mascot, at the 2018 IUPUI Night at the Pacers.Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

Though they are missing some key help, the Pacers are rallying to make a strong finish to the playoffs. Root on your Pacers and celebrate IUPUI at IUPUI Night at the Pacers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

A limited-edition IUPUI/Pacers hat will be given to some students in attendance at Saturday’s Indiana Pacers/Cleveland Cavaliers game.Photo courtesy of the Indiana Pacers

IUPUI will be visible throughout the game:

IUPUI/Pacers co-branded hats will be given to ticket holders who purchased in advance, including 160 students, who scored early tickets through the Student Activities Programming Board. Also, Pacers and IUPUI 50th Anniversary light-up necklaces will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

The IUPUI choir will sing the national anthem, and honorary team captains Kira Couch, a biology and Spanish student, and Will Smith, a radiography senior, will help get the Pacers pumped before tipoff.

Jawz and Jazzy will be in the arena, hanging out with fellow festive cat Boomer.

Members of the Jagathon leadership team will be honored at halftime.

IUPUI students will take part in a crazy relay race for which they will have to wear graduation gowns and carry books while dribbling a basketball.

IUPUI/Pacers co-branded T-shirts will be tossed during timeouts as well.

Get your tickets now and help root your Pacers to victory.