Around IUPUI

Former IUPUI Chancellor Charles R. Bantz speaks during Education to Employment Convergence on June 25, 2015, at IUPUI. Bantz will be one of three honorees at the Alumni Leaders Dinner on Feb. 21 at the Campus Center.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

Congratulations to the 2019 Hine Medal honorees

Three amazing alumni comprise the 2019 Hine Medal recipients.

Former Chancellor Charles R. Bantz; community health advocate Louise Goggans; and Marjorie Kurt, who has been in the nursing and patient care fields for more than 60 years, will be recognized and receive their awards at the IUPUI Alumni Leaders Dinner on Feb. 21 at the Campus Center.

Named for the first chancellor of the Indianapolis campus, the Maynard K. Hine Award recognizes individual alumni who have made significant contributions in support of the IUPUI campus and its alumni program.

DigIndy update

Phase two of the DigIndy Tunnel System project on the south end of campus is expected to start Monday, Feb. 18, freeing up more of University Boulevard. However, a small section between Riverwalk Garage and the National Institute for Fitness and Sport will still be closed to traffic through March 1.

DigIndy consists of a 28-mile network of 18-foot-diameter deep rock tunnels being built 250 feet beneath the city. Along with other projects in the combined sewer system and at Citizens Energy Group’s two advanced wastewater treatment plants, the $2 billion program is Indianapolis’ solution to reducing combined sewer overflows into area waterways by up to 97 percent, keeping the utility in compliance with a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Computer science faculty member nominated for Tech Educator of the Year

IUPUI computer science senior lecturer Andy Harris has been nominated for a Mira Award from TechPoint. He is among 11 Indianapolis-area nominees for Tech Educator of the Year.

The 2019 Mira Awards gala is set for April 13 at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. Harris will be among the 100-plus companies, organizations and individuals being celebrated for their technological advancements.

Harris teaches early computing classes for computer science majors as well as game-development courses for coders looking to learn 2D and 3D gaming concepts.

White Racial Literacy Project retreats scheduled

The White Racial Literacy Project is seeking 20 people to participate in a staff session beginning Feb. 21 and 20 people to participate in a faculty session beginning Feb. 28.

The retreats will be facilitated by Ali Michael, director and co-founder of the Race Institute for K-12 Educators. Participants are encouraged to RSVP online.