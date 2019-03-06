Pride of Indiana: Thank-you messages to and from IU employees

Pride of Indiana is a regular feature in Inside IU that allows Indiana University faculty and staff to recognize their colleagues for IU-related work they’ve done that goes above and beyond their job duties or responsibilities.

Submit a Pride of Indiana shout-out for a colleague who makes a difference in your department.

Thank you to the following IU employees:

IU Bloomington

Rachel Kucera, of the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, whose nominator wrote: “Rachel serves as the event coordinator for the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Rachel goes above and beyond to put on fantastic school events and works with me on a regular basis to reserve rooms for school events and other nuances of our jobs. Working with her is a pure delight. During a recent potluck event for our dean’s office staff, Rachel went floor to floor and collected all of the food from staff members; she then set the event by herself, and even cleaned all of our dishes and returned them back to us. She didn’t have to do this, but this is just the nature of her personality. In addition to her hard work ethic, her personality is refreshing. We would be lost here at HLS without Rachel.”

IUPUI

Jennifer Faires, of the Department of Oral Surgery, whose nominator wrote: “Jennifer has been with the oral surgery department for nine years and is such a solid resource for everyone in the department. She has worked as the clinical front desk, as an administrative assistant and now is serving as the residency coordinator. She is always on top of her work and anticipates work to come. She ensures the residents are prepared and comfortable and have the resources they need to navigate through their residency. She also prepares faculty schedules and assists with endless tasks without hesitation. She is such a valuable staff member and co-worker. Her commitment, integrity and reliability set the bar for sure! Very thankful for Jennifer Faires!”

Edith Millikan, of the School of Liberal Arts, whose nominator wrote: “Thank you for taking on more than expected of you! Also, thank you for your patience and the fantastic mentorship you provide. You are a very integral part of the SLA team, laser focused on bringing more and more research dollars and opportunities to our faculty and students. You are the ‘Pride of Indiana’ at the IUPUI School of Liberal Arts!”

IUPUC

Anna Carmon, of the Division of Liberal Arts, whose nominator wrote: “Anna Carmon, the director of IUPUC’s communication studies program, models excellence in all aspects of her faculty work. Perhaps most impressively, her service is exemplary. Not only does the number of her committee assignments routinely climb into double digits, but the quality of her work is second to none. For example, she recently completed a highly successful term as IUPUC Faculty Senate president. Anna’s community service is also unrivaled. She deploys her disciplinary expertise as coach of Columbus East High School’s Speech Team. This enormous commitment entails three team meetings every week and traveling to 14 competitions annually. She also organizes an annual High School Speech Competition at IUPUC that brings hundreds of students, coaches and parents to our campus. Most importantly, Anna’s work embodies her exemplary service ethic. She serves to benefit others, not to promote herself.”

IU Northwest

Marshelia Harris, of the Department of Social Work, whose nominator wrote: “Thanks for continuing to secure sponsorship donors to offset the price for our students to attend off-campus events to promote IU School of Social Work’s mission and vision. Otherwise many of our students would not be able to gain this enriched part of their education. Your dedication to the profession is much appreciated!”

IU Fort Wayne

Danielle Dickow, of the Student Central Office, whose nominator wrote: “Danielle works so hard to make sure she can see as many of her advisees as she can in any given day. I’m not sure Danielle has eaten lunch in months; she is constantly asking questions about the admissions processes and seeking to improve the advising process. The joy and pride she brings to her work is contagious, and this campus is lucky to have her on staff.”