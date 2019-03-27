CrimsonCard can be used at more than 300 locations statewide

Staff and faculty can use two payroll options to make purchases with their CrimsonCard.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

By now, you’ve likely gotten used to the CrimsonCard tucked in your wallet. You use it to print and gain access into certain areas, but otherwise you don’t think much about it.

But one of the most convenient CrimsonCard features is that it can be used to make purchases at more than 300 locations statewide.

Two options exist: Payroll Advance and Payroll Prepaid. Both bypass the need to make random deposits and help you avoid credit card fees. They also have spending limits, and both are available at no cost to the cardholder. Here’s how they work:

Payroll Prepaid: Staff and faculty members can authorize a recurring deduction from their paycheck to be deposited into their CrimsonCash account. These funds can then be used to make purchases anywhere CrimsonCard is accepted. This option can take up to two paycheck cycles to begin.

Payroll Advance: This option allows eligible employees to make purchases with their CrimsonCard up to a predetermined limit – $150 for employees paid monthly and $75 for employees paid biweekly – per pay period. Only what is spent during each cycle is deducted from the employee’s next paycheck. This option provides employees with immediate access to funds once enrolled.

To enroll or for more information, visit crimsoncard.iu.edu.

Faculty: Apply to be a 2020-21 Fulbright Scholar

The competition for the 2020-21 U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program is now open. The U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program sends nearly 470 American scholars and professionals annually to more than 125 countries, where they lecture and conduct research in a variety of academic and professional fields.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 16. For more information, visit the Council for the International Exchange of Scholars website and contact the Fulbright representative on your campus:

IU Bloomington and IU Northwest: Marissa Moorman, moorman@indiana.edu .

. IU East: T.J. Rivard, trivard@iue.edu .

. IU Kokomo: Kathy Parkison, kparkiso@iuk.edu .

. IUPUC: Frank Wadsworth, fwadswo@iupuc.edu .

. IUPUI: Leslie Bozeman, lbozeman@iupui.edu .

. IU South Bend: Joseph Chaney, jchaney@iusb.edu .

. IU Southeast: Diane Wille, dwille@ius.edu .

Several IU programs included in U.S. News rankings

The Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IU Bloomington is ranked No. 1 for its master’s program in public affairs.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

For the third time in a row, the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University Bloomington is ranked No. 1 for its master’s program in public affairs in the U.S. News and World Report Best Graduate School rankings, released March 12. This year, the O’Neill School shares the top ranking with the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

In addition, the Bloomington school has three specialties in the No. 1 spot: environmental policy and management, nonprofit management, and public finance and budgeting.

The O’Neill School at IUPUI saw a significant jump in its ranking, moving up to 39 from 52 in 2018. The IUPUI location also has three specialties in the top 20: nonprofit management, ranked third; local government management, ranked 16th; and urban planning and policy, which tied for 17th.

A number of other IU programs are also represented in the newest U.S. News and World Report rankings, including programs in the Kelley School of Business, School of Education, School of Medicine, School of Nursing, Fairbanks School of Public Health, Maurer School of Law and McKinney School of Law.

IU announces 2019 commencement speakers, honorary degree recipients

At the culmination of seven commencement ceremonies taking place over nine days this May, the IU alumni network will grow by thousands as the 2019 IU graduates’ degrees are conferred. Ceremonies in Bloomington and Indianapolis will welcome guest speakers, and 10 honorary degrees will be awarded across five campuses.

A complete list of commencement speakers and honorary degree recipients is available from the IU Newsroom.

U.S. ambassador to deliver annual O’Meara lecture

David L. Carden.Photo by James Brosher, Indiana University

David L. Carden, ambassador of the United States to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, will deliver the eighth annual Patrick O’Meara International Lecture at 4 p.m. April 8 in Presidents Hall on the IU Bloomington campus.

The topic of the lecture is “Managing Today’s Borderless Challenges: Learning from ASEAN.” Carden, the first resident U.S. ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, holds a J.D. from IU.

The lecture is free and open to the public, and no RSVP or ticket is required.

Learning Analytics Summit scheduled at IU Bloomington

The 2019 Learning Analytics Summit, titled “Engaging Faculty in the Research of Student Success,” will be April 3 to 5 on the IU Bloomington campus.

The summit fosters a multi-institutional learning community that will advance the research and application of big data and learning analytics to further student success at the course, program and institutional levels. It will encourage faculty and administrators to engage with learning analytics in innovative ways.

For a complete schedule and registration details, visit the event’s website. The summit is hosted by the Center for Learning Analytics and Student Success.

Healthy IU class aimed at supporting cancer survivors

Full-time IU faculty and staff are encouraged to register for an online class titled “Cancer Survivors’ Care – Fear of Recurrence: Strategies for Adaptive Coping” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. EDT April 18.

The discussion will be facilitated by IU School of Medicine assistant professor Shelley Johns. Register for the class through Healthy IU.

New online system allows IU personnel to disclose inventions

IU faculty, staff and students across all campuses, regional academic centers and academic disciplines who have created intellectual property using university resources can now disclose these innovations to the IU Innovation and Commercialization Office through a new online system.

To learn more about the system and how to use it, visit the Office of the Vice President for Research website. Upon selecting Invention Disclosures and “Submit a disclosure online,” users are taken to IU ICO’s Sophia database, where they choose the IU Inventors option and then log in with their Central Authentication Service, or CAS, credentials.

School of Social Work to host opioid conference

The IU School of Social Work will host its Opioid: Data to Action Conference on April 17 and 18 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The goal of the conference is to share innovative ideas and highlight emerging practices. It is open to statewide and regional partners from medicine, education, social work, nursing, public health, human resources, law enforcement and more.

Staff, faculty honored, promoted, hired

Read about recent IU staff and faculty honors, promotions, hires and grants, including: